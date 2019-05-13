More News:

May 13, 2019

Video showing Norristown police officer with teen in chokehold sparks investigation

The incident took place Saturday night at the St. Francis of Assisi Church carnival

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Video
Norristown Police chokehold TopSideMarc/Instagram

In a video on Instagram, two Norristown police officers are seen breaking up a large fight occurred at the St. Francis of Assisi Church carnival on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Police in Norristown are investigating a fight that occurred Saturday night at a church carnival where an officer was recorded holding a teenage girl in a chokehold.

Viral video of the incident is sparking outrage from community members, who are calling for an internal investigation and suspension of the officers involved.

MORE: Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters rally outside Planned Parenthood in Center City

Police said officers were called to the St. Francis of Assisi church carnival around 8 p.m. Saturday night following reports of fights involving large groups of juveniles. Video of the incident shows one officer repeatedly pushing a group of people away from a second officer who is holding a girl on the ground. 

The second cop eventually puts the girl in a chokehold with one arm and is seen throwing punches in the direction of other juveniles that approach him. The first officer then pushes one girl into a crowd of bystanders, while another girl rushes at the second officer and begins to punch him. 

The video ends after a third officer threatens to deploy pepper spray and the crowd disperses.

At a press conference on Sunday, Norristown police confirmed one person is still in custody and an investigation is pending. The officers involved in the incident remain on active duty, WHYY reported.

"Arriving officers were confronted with many juveniles. Most of them chose not to comply," Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot said during the conference. "Officers reported being shoved, punched, kicked. Officers reported that they had drinks thrown on them. Officers reported that they were overwhelmed with the crowd of people that were out there."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Video Norristown Investigations Fights Philadelphia Social Media Norristown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Instant observations: Kawhi Leonard buzzer beater ends Sixers' season in Game 7
Kawhi-Leonard_051319_usat

Business

Yuengling plans to open a beer-themed hotel in Tampa
Yuengling Brewery hotel

Wawa

Miami columnist: Wawa’s empanadas ‘exploit’ city’s culture, but taste pretty good
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Sixers

Report: Brett Brown 'needs an NBA Finals berth' to keep Sixers job
Brett-Brown-Sixers_051119_usat

Health News

Instagram taking action against anti-vaxxers
Instagram Vaccine Misinformation

Beauty

Philly hair stylist shares horror story of accidentally ‘melting a client’s hair off’
melted hair Salon Stock

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved