Philly hair stylist shares horror story of accidentally ‘melting a client’s hair off’

Good business practices usually lead companies to share their successes and hide their failures, but a Philadelphia-area hair stylist took to Instagram on Thursday to share a story about what she called the worst moment in her career.

It’s gutsy, but the idea behind the decision is also fairly admirable.

Jess Dworniczak, known as @JessDeeHair to her 23,500 Instagram followers, works at Love Salon in Southampton. She shares her work on Instagram, the majority of which is social media-worthy hair coloring. But she posted a lengthy tale Thursday about a grand mistake with one client, because she said she “can’t f***ing stand that we look up to people who only post their highlight reel.”

Dworniczak said a client came to her looking to change from blonde to brown hair. While the client lived far away, and she wasn’t able to conduct a strand test — basically a test run, with a small amount of hair — Dworniczak felt comfortable with the client because the two already had a history together.

The two had discussed some minimal damage the client’s hair might endure as a result of the procedure, but early in the process Dworniczak said she could tell something was wrong. After hours of work and treatments, it was “an absolute worst case scenario” with nothing to show for the work, the time, or the money.

“If there was ever a time I wanted to hop in my car and drive away while a client was processing,” Dworniczak wrote, “this was it.”

The client was left with “literally half the hair she came in with”, Dworniczak said, and she started crying. The hair stylist paid for the service out of pocket, according to Modern Salon, but she said the experience made her want to vomit.

Dworniczak said she doesn’t want to scare future clients away with her story, but said she wants to keep the realities of hair styling and coloring at the forefront of the conversation.

"Stylists," she ended the post, "THIS CAN HAPPEN TO YOU. Cover your ass, and when you think it’s covered, cover it some more."

