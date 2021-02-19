Iron Hill Brewery is pairing beer with Girl Scout Cookies

Iron Hill Brewery is pairing Girl Scout Cookies with beer that you can enjoy at home or at one of the restaurant's locations.

It's only available on Friday and Saturday, so if interested, make sure to preorder soon or make a reservation.

The takeout option is $20 and includes a mixed four-pack of Iron Hill beers, tasting cups and cookies for two. Below are the pairings.

Russian Imperial Stout paired with Thin Mints

Rising Sun paired with Caramel deLites/Samoas

Hipster IPA paired with Lemon Ups

Kryptonite paired with Shortbread/Trefoils

For those who choose to dine in, the cost is $12 per person for the pairings. The lineup of beers is different than the to-go option, but you still get all the same Girl Scout Cookies.

Pig Iron Porter paired with Thin Mints

Vienna Red Lager paired with Caramel deLites/Samoas

Homestead paired with Lemon Ups

Pennypacker Pils paired with Shortbread/Trefoils

Also, loyalty club members who dine in will receive a bonus fifth pairing.

You can preorder your at-home pairing online, or look and find your closest Iron Hill location to visit. In Philadelphia, there's one in Center City and in Chestnut Hill. Just outside the city, there are restaurants in Media and Ardmore.