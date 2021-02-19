More Events:

Iron Hill Brewery is pairing beer with Girl Scout Cookies

The takeout option is $20

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Iron Hill Brewery
Iron Hill and Girl Scout Cookies pairing JACK HANRAHAN/ERIE TIMES-NEWS/via Imagn Content Services

Iron Hill Brewery is offering a beer and Girl Scout Cookies pairing. The takeout option is $20 and includes a mixed four-pack, tasting cups and cookies for two.

Iron Hill Brewery is pairing Girl Scout Cookies with beer that you can enjoy at home or at one of the restaurant's locations.

It's only available on Friday and Saturday, so if interested, make sure to preorder soon or make a reservation.

RELATED: There's a burger battle happening at Emmy Squared this March

The takeout option is $20 and includes a mixed four-pack of Iron Hill beers, tasting cups and cookies for two. Below are the pairings.

Russian Imperial Stout paired with Thin Mints
Rising Sun paired with Caramel deLites/Samoas
Hipster IPA paired with Lemon Ups
Kryptonite paired with Shortbread/Trefoils

For those who choose to dine in, the cost is $12 per person for the pairings. The lineup of beers is different than the to-go option, but you still get all the same Girl Scout Cookies.

Pig Iron Porter paired with Thin Mints
Vienna Red Lager paired with Caramel deLites/Samoas
Homestead paired with Lemon Ups
Pennypacker Pils paired with Shortbread/Trefoils

Also, loyalty club members who dine in will receive a bonus fifth pairing.

You can preorder your at-home pairing online, or look and find your closest Iron Hill location to visit. In Philadelphia, there's one in Center City and in Chestnut Hill. Just outside the city, there are restaurants in Media and Ardmore.

