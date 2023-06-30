Gritty makes his debut on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Gritty finally joined the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" universe this week in the FXX comedy's latest episode.

"Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab," which aired on Wednesday, June 28, finds the gang attempting to create an alcohol brand to pitch to "Breaking Bad" actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul (they own the Dos Hombres mezcal company). When Mac and Dennis strike out with the duo at a local party, they pivot to a more Philly-centric celebrity, whom Mac swears he saw heading to the bathroom: Jalen Hurts.

Waiting outside the stalls, Dennis starts his pitch, only to be surprised by an entirely different Philly legend. Gritty exits the stall, staring at the flustered pair as Mac realizes he mixed up the Flyers mascot with the Eagles quarterback.

Mac tries to pitch Gritty on their booze brand instead, but Dennis cuts him off. "Don't pitch Gritty! We're here to talk to a celebrity. Gritty's just....Gritty."

With an offended slap that somehow squeaks, Gritty leaves the scene.

Gritty's appearance was teased back in March via a tweet from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and cocreator Rob McElhenney. Although the mascot had never appeared on the show before, he's exchanged tweets with the showrunners on Twitter, and his Phillies counterpart, the Phanatic, made a cameo in the season five episode "The World Series Defense."

Gritty's time on the show may have been brief, but the kid's got undeniable star quality.

