Phillies' Bryce Harper says he'll have catch with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator Rob McElhenney

Rob McElhenney is already making friends with new Phillies star Bryce Harper.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator, spotting a Phillies photo that screamed for his commentary, reached out to Harper on Twitter on Monday afternoon.





Harper, who's still adjusting to the fanatical sports atmosphere in Philly, quickly accepted the invitation.

McElhenney has a history of befriending Philadelphia athletes. He's been buddies with Chase Utley for years and even included Jason Kelce and Beau Allen in a Super Bowl episode last season.