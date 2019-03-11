More Culture:

March 11, 2019

Phillies' Bryce Harper says he'll have catch with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator Rob McElhenney

Michael Tanenbaum
In case you forgot, Bryce Harper now plays for the Phillies.

Rob McElhenney is already making friends with new Phillies star Bryce Harper.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator, spotting a Phillies photo that screamed for his commentary, reached out to Harper on Twitter on Monday afternoon.


Harper, who's still adjusting to the fanatical sports atmosphere in Philly, quickly accepted the invitation. 

McElhenney has a history of befriending Philadelphia athletes. He's been buddies with Chase Utley for years and even included Jason Kelce and Beau Allen in a Super Bowl episode last season. 

This catch might work out better if Mac is pitching to Harper. Seventy beers deep, Charlie Kelly has a perfect batting average against Mac. It would also just be much cooler to see Harper homer off Rob McElhenney at Citizens Bank Park. 


Michael Tanenbaum
