Phillies' Bryce Harper says he'll have catch with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator Rob McElhenney

March 11, 2019
Rob McElhenney is already making friends with new Phillies star Bryce Harper.
The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator, spotting a Phillies photo that screamed for his commentary, reached out to Harper on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
Dayman— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 11, 2019
Fighter of the Nightman
Champion of the Sun pic.twitter.com/d1Ij6h1feW
Hey Bryce- i feel like i can call you Bryce because we are so much alike. Wanna have a catch? https://t.co/DzZQbzfk8r— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 11, 2019
Harper, who's still adjusting to the fanatical sports atmosphere in Philly, quickly accepted the invitation.
You sure can call me Bryce. I bet this will be a real ‘grand slam’ of a friendship. Let’s have a catch sometime this summer at the Bank! #PhillyLoaded https://t.co/QN9ZcBMhIZ— Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) March 11, 2019
McElhenney has a history of befriending Philadelphia athletes. He's been buddies with Chase Utley for years and even included Jason Kelce and Beau Allen in a Super Bowl episode last season.
This catch might work out better if Mac is pitching to Harper. Seventy beers deep, Charlie Kelly has a perfect batting average against Mac. It would also just be much cooler to see Harper homer off Rob McElhenney at Citizens Bank Park.