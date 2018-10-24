More Culture:

October 24, 2018

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' tackles Eagles' Super Bowl tonight

By Michael Tanenbaum
Paddy's Pub is closed for the 'Sooper Bol.' 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' will pay tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory in the episode airing on Wednesday, Oct. 24, on FXX.

A very special bird gang will be paying tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII on Wednesday night's episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

An inventive Season 13 continues with a trip to Minneapolis for the Eagles' historic 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots. It'll help you forget that the defending champs are currently sitting at 3-4.

The episode comes a with a few twists. After last week's homage to "Seinfeld," Wednesday's episode will be a tribute to the Christmas classic "Home Alone." That's fitting, considering Macaulay Culkin is an Eagles fan himself.

The trailer doesn't tease much about how the Eagles game will figure into the episode, but we do know that Charlie Kelly didn't make the trip to Minnesota with the rest of The Gang.

We also know that there are guest appearances from two Eagles players. You can count on Jason Kelce being one of them. 

For the rest, you'll have to tune in Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on FXX.

Michael Tanenbaum
