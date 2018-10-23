More Culture:

October 23, 2018

Where to eat, drink and watch the Eagles play Sunday morning in London

Call it brunch, call it kegs and eggs, call it whatever – there will be plenty of options for Birds fans

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Eagles
stats on 17 rittenhouse sports bar Stats on 17th/Aversa PR

The lounge area at Rittenhouse sports bar Stats on 17th.

This weekend Philadelphia Eagles fans will wake up a lot earlier to watch the team as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Though it's technically an afternoon game there, that translates to 9:30 a.m. here in Philly, which begs the question: Where to go watch the Eagles on Sunday morning?

RELATED: Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 8 | What they're saying: The Eagles can still be fixed, but it might take some trades to do it

In honor of the breakfast-time kickoff, a number of bars in Philly will offer food and drink specials for those early risers ready to watch some football. Check out some of game day's best deals below.

nick's bar and grill english foodNick's Bar & Grille/Aversa PR

Shepherd's pie egg rolls at Nick's Bar & Grill are $8 this Sunday, Oct. 28.


Nick's Bar & Grille

Old City

Nick's opens at 9 a.m. to serve some English-inspired fare for the game, including $8 shepherds pie egg rolls and $10 fish and chips. What Eagles fan doesn't want fried cod for breakfast? They will also be offering a full English breakfast for $10, which will go down nicely with $6 beer-mosas, $10 Miller Lite buckets, and $3 domestic drafts.

Stats on 17th

Rittenhouse

The neighborhood's newest sports bar opens at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, offering a special through noon, which includes chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes, and stuffed fruity pebbles French toast, plus the normal menu that starts in the afternoon. In addition to $5 bud light, you can get $6 green tea shots, $6 tea cocktails, $5 spiked seltzer, and a $10 basement bucket for a fruity rum cocktail.

Tradesman's

Midtown Village

Tradesman's opens its doors at 9 a.m. and will show the Eagles game on a 10-foot media wall that's bound to wake you up in time for kickoff. There will be $5 drafts of select craft beer and cider, a yet-to-be-announced Eagles-inspired beer, and $6 honey bourbon shots. Tradesman also will have several $8 food deals to keep you from completely passing out.

BRU wingsBRU Craft & Wurst/Aversa PR

Wings at BRU Craft & Wurst are discounted for the Eagles' London game.


BRU Craft & Wurst

Midtown Village

The beer hall opens at 9 a.m. with $5 drafts, including BRU's own Eagles-inspired Oktojawn, as well as $6 whiskey shots and bourbon punch. For eight bucks you can score the poutine-like Brü fries, wings, or cheese curds.

cinder copper and lace beerCinder Copper & Lace/Aversa PR

Some ciders and beers at Cinder are $5 for the London Eagles game.


Cinder Copper & Lace

Rittenhouse

Cinder opens at 9 a.m. to serve you the breakfast pizza you need: Football fans can indulge in four different pies for $10 each, along with $8 wings and a $6 bourbon cocktail named after Eagles center Jason Kelce. There also are $5 cider and beer deals.

O'Neals Pub

Headhouse District

Eagles fans can arrive at O'Neals as early as 8 a.m. for mimosas and bloody Mary's for just $3.50 each, plus ultra cheap pints, drafts, pitchers, and buckets of Miller Lite. O'Neals will serve breakfast through 3 p.m. and offer more specials on the day.

urban village brewing co Urban Village Brewing Company/Food Shelter PR

Urban Village Brewing Company offers breakfast pizza and crostatas.


Urban Village Brewing Company

Northern Liberties

The brewery in the Piazza will open at 9 a.m. to offer $3 drafts of all its beers, including the Super Bowl LII-themed Fiddy Two IPA. The spot will be serving its new brunch menu, including $15 brunch pizzas and crostatas, plus $10 breakfast fries topped with bacon, hollandaise, and a fried egg.

Landmark Americana

University City

It's happy hour pretty much all day at Landmark in honor of the early Eagles-Jaguars game on Sunday. Appetizers will be at discounted prices until doors close at midnight. Some 16-oz. drafts will be $3, as well as $4 sangrias and $5 Landmark lemonade.

McGillin's Old Ale House Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

McGillin's Old Ale House is a rather popular destination for Uber users on Thanksgiving Eve.


McGillin's Olde Ale House

Midtown Village

America's oldest continually running bar is not slowing down for the morning game. The place opens at 9 a.m. for a Kegs & Eggs breakfast, which includes the full brunch menu, including $3.99 bloody Mary's, bellinis, and mimosas until 3 p.m. You can also get the $5 Super Mug, which gets you $2 refills of Bud Light for Eagles games through the rest of the season.  

Red Owl Tavern

Old City

Red Owl opens at 8 a.m. and will serve a full English breakfast for the game, including eggs, sausage, bacon, tomatoes, beans, and toast for $16. You can also get Pimm's Cups for $10.

english breakfast co-op CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge/PUNCH Media

English breakfast at CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge is $13 this Sunday, Oct. 28.


CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge

University City

CO-OP opens at 7 a.m. every Sunday, and for the game will be offering its own take on the English breakfast, plus coffee, for $13.

Wissahickon Brewing Co. 

East Falls

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. join Wissahickon Brewing for a Bird Gang Brunch. The brewery will host the PaperMill food truck and be serving beer-mosas along with its craft beer drafts. For Eagles fans looking in need of more of a wake-up call, there will also be Rival Bros Coffee Whistle & Cuss Blend cold brew coffee on tap as soon as the place opens.

Vesper Sporting Club

Rittenhouse & Northern Liberties

Vesper is opening early to serve bottomless brunch for $25 during the Eagles game. The deal is going at both its Center City and NoLibs locations.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Eagles Philadelphia Rittenhouse Old City Pubs Midtown Village Northern Liberties East Falls McGillin's Brunch Breakfast Bars Football Philadelphia Eagles

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles can still be fixed, but it might take some trades to do it
102318_Doug-Pederson_usat

Controversies

The former Philly cop with the 'Nazi tattoo' is a police captain down at the Navy Yard now
10232018_Hans_Lichterman

Interviews

Sarah Silverman says she gave Louis C.K. consent to masturbate in front of her
Sarah Silverman 1

Opinion

Al Morganti: 'If Pederson or any of the Eagles thought there would be a grace period they were very wrong'
1001_Eagles_lose_USAT

Courts

Former Allentown mayor Ed Pawlowski sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Ed Pawlowski

Food & Drink

Philly's new Shake Shack opens its doors in Midtown Village
Shake Shack

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.