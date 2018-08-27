Urban Village Brewing Co. is selling cans of Super Bowl LII-inspired beer, 'Fiddy Two'

Northern Liberties' Urban Village Brewing Co. is rolling out canned versions of three of its beers, including a fruity IPA inspired by Super Bowl LII called "Fiddy Two."



Fiddy Two, as well as Urban Village's tropical ACES IPA, will be available in cans starting Labor Day weekend, as well as distributed to bars and bottle shops throughout the region. The Fiddy Two can art takes inspiration from Jason Kelce's Mummers outfit and speech during the Super Bowl LII victory parade in February.

Food Shelter PR/Urban Village Brewing Food Shelter PR/Urban Village Brewing The very Philly label of Urban Village IPA, “Fiddy Two.”



Urban Village describes Fiddy Two as a "hazy" IPA made with Galaxy hops. The beer blends passionfruit and cantaloupe.



ACES is made with heavy amounts of wheat, oat, and flaked rice. The hops are a blend of Amarillo, Centennial, Engima, and Simcoe, giving the IPA a tropical citrus flavor, as well as the acronym for its name.

A third Urban Village IPA, Huntingdon Drive, also will be sold in cans starting this weekend. Huntingdon Drive only will be available at the brewery in the Schmidt's Commons.

All three cans will be available starting Friday, Aug. 31 until they sell out.

