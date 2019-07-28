More Culture:

July 28, 2019

'Jackass 4' could happen if Johnny Knoxville jumps on board, Steve-O and Chris Raab say

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
"Jackass 4" Knoxville Steve-O Jackass/Facebook

Steve-O and Chris Raab, "Raab Himself," believe "Jackass 4" could happen if Johnny Knoxville is interested in making the fourth film. Their third film, "Jackass 3D," was a box office success. It's been nine years since the last film's release.

Another "Jackass" film could be on the way if Johnny Knoxville agrees to do it, original cast members Chris Raab and Steve-O said. 

In two separate interviews with Loudwire, the former cast members were asked about the fate of another "Jackass" film since the franchise's mega-hit, "Jackass 3D," was released in theaters in 2010. While both had their concerns on another film being made, they both felt it was possible. 

Montgomery County native Chris Raab, who has interviewed almost every "Jackass" member on his podcast, "Bathroom Break," noted "everyone's pretty interested in it." 

He added, however, "I'm not sure that it would ever happen," mentioning how Ryan Dunn, who died in 2010, was such an integral part to the original cast. He was also quick to note the busy schedules of everyone involved, specifically co-creator and executive producer Spike Jonze, director Jeff Tremaine, and star Johnny Knoxville.

Steve-O agreed with Raab. He said that Knoxville is the "determiner" for the fourth film. "I call him the captain for a reason," he said. The star had previously said that he did not think "Jackass 4" would happen, which he said was partially due to their age, health concerns, and Knoxville's seemingly waning interest in the film. Though, his view on the matter has changed. 

“We’re approaching the 20-year anniversary of when 'Jackass' first came out on MTV," he said. "I do know that there’s an urge, an idea to commemorate that anniversary in some way. It could be small; it could be big. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

"Jackass" aired on MTV in 2000 with Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ryan Dunn, Brandon DiCamillo, Ehren McGhehey, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, and Preston Lacy. Chris Raab, "Raab Himself," made several appearances on the show and films. He was also a cast member for the "CKY" video series with Margera and Dunn. 

In a 2018 interview to Entertainment Weekly, Knoxville said that a fourth film was possible. “It’s not like we’re saying no. If we did do a new one, we’d have to bring in some new younger guys— just to bring some fresh blood into it. But it’s possible." 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia MTV Bam Margera

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles DE Josh Sweat is bulked up and ready to contribute
072719JoshSweat

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

Jason Peters has no problems mentoring Andre Dillard, the guy who will likely replace him
Andre-Dillard_072619

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved