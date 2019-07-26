More Culture:

July 26, 2019

Chance the Rapper shouts out Eagles fans on new album 'The Big Day'

The popular Chicago rapper makes a passing reference to the Birds, and by extension their Super Bowl victory

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Eagles
Chance the Rapper album Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Chance the Rapper, shown here at an event in California, released his debut album July 26. The song 'We Go High' contains a shoutout to Eagles fans, and a passing reference to their Super Bowl victory.

Chicago-based artist Chance the Rapper released his debut album "The Big Day" on Friday, a momentous event in the hip-hop world. Chance released three critically-acclaimed mixtapes between 2011 and 2016, and then took three years off between official project releases.

The album features a litany of big-name co-stars, 22 songs and 77 minutes of music, and one reference to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chance's Eagles shoutout comes on the album's fifth song, "We Go High", which breaks down relationship struggles and interpolates former first lady Michelle Obama's famous "We go high" line from her speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in ... Philadelphia.

While talking about rekindling a relationship's former spark, Chance drops this couplet:

"Big hands for my ring, I'ma need a Pringles can/I just want the shine back like a Eagles fan"

You can listen to the entire song below, for more context. The reference comes at the 0:45 mark in the song.

Chance is a documented Chicago sports fan, so he's definitely not declaring his love for Philly's most beloved sports team. It could be perceived as a slight dig, I suppose, at the team's inability to defend their Super Bowl title last season, even though defending a Super Bowl title is one of the harder things to do.

It could also be a begrudging show of respect from Chance, whose Bears were bounced from the playoffs by the Eagles with the double-doink this past winter.

For what it's worth, Chance tweeted this when the Birds finally won their first Super Bowl:

Whatever the case, it sure is fun to live in a world where rappers and singers can reference the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Eagles Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Chance the Rapper Super Bowl Lii Rappers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 2: Some cornerback stuff
Maddox-LeBlanc-Eagles_052319_usat

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

Jason Peters has no problems mentoring Andre Dillard, the guy who will likely replace him
Andre-Dillard_072619

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved