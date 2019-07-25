More Culture:

July 25, 2019

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' staffer sneaks into Paddy's Pub, films solo dance video

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Social Media
Always Sunny Paddy's Biddle @dancebiddledance/Instagram

Production assistant Connor Biddle used his access to the set of "it's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to make a dance video at Paddy's Pub. The series returns to FXX with its 14th season on Sept. 25, 2019.

The 14th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" returns to FXX on Sept. 25, which means fans are stuck in a "so close yet so far" holding pattern until then.

In the meantime, the best way to get your fix is to follow Rob McElhenney on Instagram, where you'll likely see pranks, hints about the upcoming season and a heartfelt reflection on the meaning of owning cool sneakers

RELATED: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day pull Fourth of July prank on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' fans

Imagine you could have Paddy's Pub all to yourself for a night, what would you do? Set up booby traps? Drink yourself into oblivion? Take selfies and post it on Instagram? All of it, but in what order? 

One of the show's production assistants, Connor Biddle, has privileged access to the "Always Sunny" set in Los Angeles. He saw a golden opportunity to make a splash at Paddy's Pub and this is how he did it.

McElhenney reacted to the video with a solid "Oh my God" and a "Wow."

Most of us will never set foot inside Paddy's Pub, mainly because it's not a real place, but Biddle's adventure allows us to at least experience that thrill vicariously.

Two more months.

