More Culture:

July 03, 2019

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day pull Fourth of July prank on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' fans

Series co-creators wish fans a happy Independence Day

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Sitcoms
Charlie Mac Always Sunny @robmcelhenney/Instagram

Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney fine-tune a script for Season 14 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." The portion of the script that readable in the photo turned out to be a prank, but the new season debuts Sept. 25 on FXX.

Season 14 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" officially has a Sept. 25 premiere date, which means series co-creators Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day are busy scrambling to make sure their scripts are in peak form.

McElhenney took the internet by storm last week when he appeared at the building that formerly served as the fictional Scranton headquarters for Dunder Mifflin on the hallowed set of "The Office."

RELATED: Enter 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' contest to be an extra on the show, visit Paddy's Pub

He's not quite done toying with fans of "It's Always Sunny," even while getting work done on the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, McElhenney took to Instagram to share a picture of Charlie Day in front of laptop working on a script for a new episode. The photo was set up in such a way that if you zoom in on the monitor above, you can read the lines of dialogue.

Fully aware of this, Day and McElhenney concocted a wild plot line: Charlie Kelly is "gone" (possibly dead) and Mac and Dennis are now a gay couple. Here's the excerpt:

INT. PADDY'S - DAY

Dee and Frank sit talking. They're stunned.

Frank: I can't believe Charlie is really gone. I just can't believe it.

Dee: And what about Dennis and Mac finally getting together? I can't believe it's taken this long for Dennis to realize that he was in love with Mac after all.

Frank: I can't believe you zoomed in to see what was on this screen and actually think that we'd give away anything that we're doing this season? Don't you have better things to do? Just kidding. Thanks for caring. Happy Fourth of July!

Real slick move there.

McElhenney and Day are well on their way to owning the title as creators of the longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history. It's nice that they know we care enough to fall for their shenanigans.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Sitcoms Philadelphia Charlie Day Rob McElhenney It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Are the Phillies still a playoff team?
Kapler-Harper_070319_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Wildlife

800-pound white shark surfaces near Cape May County
Shark ocean city cape may

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
070319EaglesFan

Men's Health

Endurance athletes have the heart to compete on the big stage
Tour_de_France_atrial_fibrillation

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved