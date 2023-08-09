Jalen Hurts watch: A down practice with a monster highlight

The Eagles, for whatever reason, decided near the last minute to hold Wednesday's scheduled training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field. In it, the squad ran mostly 11-on-11 drills and Jalen Hurts took 28 snaps.

He threw just 11 passes and completed only six in a run-heavy rehearsal.

Here's a look at each of those plays in our latest Jalen Hurts watch:

Things kicked off with full team drills from the offense's 30-yard line. The defense was interestingly in a 5-1-5 front.

1. An RPO keeper faked the handoff to Boston Scott and saw Hurts dart down the field all the way into the end zone. With this being practice, with no hitting, there's no telling how long this play would have gone for. The ref on the field gave Hurts 12 yards.

2. A quick completion went to Dallas Goedert over the middle.

3. A shotgun handoff went to Scott for a handful of yards.

4. With running backs on either side of Hurts out of the gun, he handed it to Kenny Gainwell who found the end zone. Once again, it's unclear how far this run would have actually gone for in a game.

5. A play-action throw would have been whistled dead as Brandon Graham was right there for the "sack."

6. A handoff to Gainwell once again found paydirt.

7. An RPO keeper for Hurts saw him find the end zone again.

The sides reloaded and moved back to the offense's own 35 yard line for the next set of plays

8. A dump-off throw to Gainwell gained a couple.

9. A completion on a short curl to A.J. Brown gained around five yards.

10. Haason Reddick was in the backfield for a pretty clear "sack." The punting unit came out and the three-and-out concluded.

More 11-on-11 from the 50 yard line was next.

11. Hurts underthrew Olamide Zaccheaus on the sideline. It didn't appear that the receiver was open darting down the left side of the field. DeVonta Smith did not practice so Zaccheaus got his reps on the outside.

12. With trip receivers on Hurts' right side, he handed it off to D'Andre Swift for a minimal gain.

13. Hurts threw a bad pass into coverage intended for Quez Watkins leading to another punt.

Another regrouping and the first team offense put together an 11-play drive that started at midfield.

14. A completion to Brown went for four yards.

15. With a really impressive pass rush in the backfield, Hurts threw it incomplete.

16. A delayed handoff from the shotgun went to Gainwell for a modest gain.

17. A play-action incompletion was intended for a well-covered Goedert. This appeared to be a tight end screen.

18. A much better-looking route and pass found Watkins for a first down.

19. A handoff to Gainwell up the middle.

20. Another handoff to Gainwell up the middle.

21. An incomplete pass was tipped and hit the ground.

22. Hurts called his own number on the shotgun QB draw.

23. A low snap was handed to D'Andre Swift for a few yards.

24. Snapping the ball from the 5-yard line, Hurts lines up under center and immediately rolls right. With no one open he scampers toward the end zone but he is turned away by a defender. Jake Elliott ended the drive with a successful 33-yard field goal.

The last "drive" of practice saw the first team set up deep in its own territory at the 2-yard line.

25. A handoff to Gainwell picks up five yards.

26. A false start takes away those five yards, and then Gainwell gets it again for one yard.

27. On third down, a bubble screen to Brown gets enough for a big first down. Following the play, Goedert and defensive end Derek Barnett got a little feisty and a potential fight was broken up.

28. Here's the highlight play. Hurts dropped back into his own end zone and uncorked a deep bomb on the left sideline that was hauled in by Brown, covered (unsuccessfully) by Kelee Ringo. The catch went for 40 or so yards and ended the practice at the Linc with rounds of applause from some fans permitted to watch.

The Eagles are back across the street at their practice facility Thursday.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports