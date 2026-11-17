Chefs from Mawn, Honeysuckle, Fiore, Provenance and other Philadelphia restaurants will serve dishes under one roof when the James Beard Foundation's Taste America event comes to The Curtis Atrium on March 16.

The one-night event will bring together award-winning and up-and-coming chefs for a walk-around tasting, giving attendees a chance to sample food from several local restaurants without sitting down for a traditional dinner. Tickets are now on sale, starting at $200.

Leading the event is Phila Lorn, chef and co-owner of Mawn and Sao, who won the 2025 James Beard Award for Emerging Chef. Lorn is also among the foundation's 2026-27 TasteTwenty chefs, a group recognized for their contributions to the country's food scene.

The lineup includes Victor Nguyen and Anna Huynh of Anh Em; Christina McKeough of Bar Cicci; Merideth Medoway and Greg Vernick of Emilia; and Justine MacNeil and Ed Crochet of Fiore.

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Also participating are Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate of Honeysuckle, Drew DiTomo of Meetinghouse, Ari Miller of Post Haste, Nicholas Bazik of Provenance and Bobby Saritsoglou of Stina. More chefs are expected to be announced in January.

Rather than a seated dinner, attendees can move between tasting stations, try dishes prepared by participating chefs and enjoy drinks throughout the evening.

The event will take place Tuesday, March 16, 2027, at The Curtis Atrium, 601 Walnut St. General admission tickets cost $200 and include access from 7 to 9 p.m. Premier tickets cost $250 and allow entry an hour earlier, at 6 p.m.

Taste America is a national culinary series organized by the James Beard Foundation to highlight independent restaurants and local chefs. Proceeds support the nonprofit's programs focused on strengthening the restaurant industry and creating a more sustainable food system.

Attendees must be 21 or older and bring a valid ID. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are nonrefundable.

Tickets and additional information are available through the James Beard Foundation.

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2027

Time: Premier admission, 6-9 p.m.; general admission, 7-9 p.m.

Location: The Curtis Atrium, 601 Walnut St., Philadelphia

Tickets: $200 general admission; $250 premier admission

Age requirement: 21 and older; valid ID required

Ticket policy: Advance purchase required; nonrefundable

More information: James Beard Foundation

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