James Harden says he'll play despite beyond repair relationship with Sixers

Sixers MVP-winning guard James Harden pulled out pretty much all the stops he could as he endeavored to find a new home and get paid what he thought he was worth this offseason — but it looks like the writing on the wall is now evident to even the disgruntled superstar.

"My plan is to play basketball, yes for sure," Harden told reporters at practice Friday. Harden had been participating in practices for a few days after being fined to skipping media day last week. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse had said he expects Harden to play a bit in the preseason — the next game for the Sixers comes Tuesday in Brooklyn.



But Harden doesn't seem to have a ton of enthusiasm as he prepares for his 15th NBA season. His claim has been that Philly's GM Daryl Morey, who had a very strong relationship with Harden dating back to their days together in Houston, promised he'd sign Harden to a max contract. Harden apparently didn't have any suitors on the open market for a max deal this offseason. Instead, the Sixers wanted to maintain flexibility with some potential cap space next offseason and exercised Harden's one-year option.

Harden demanded a trade and the Sixers were unable to cultivate one.

"In life, when you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage if you lose trust in someone, it's pretty simple," Harden told media members. He was asked if the relationship was reparable, and he replied "no."

Clearly Harden feels burned, but has no choice but to play. Even if he still intends to be moved to a new team, his trade value is all but tarnished right now. If he plays good basketball for a few weeks or months perhaps he'll have more opportunities in other places.

"When I got traded here my whole thing was, I wanted to retire a Sixer," Harden said, "but the front office didn't have that in their future plans."



The situation isn't great, but the Sixers are definitely a better team with Harden on the floor. We'll have to see just how much better as the season fast approaches.

