Jason Kelce wears Chiefs overalls to Super Bowl LVIII

February 11, 2024
With the Eagles eliminated from the postseason, future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce has diverted his attention to his brother Travis' path to another championship. Ahead of the younger Kelce and the Chiefs taking on the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Jason showed up to the Big Game in style, rocking a pair of Kansas City overalls.
Jason’s Gameday fit is on point pic.twitter.com/VB1L8M2C4e— New Heights (@newheightshow) February 11, 2024
Outside of Taylor Swift and Usher, Kelce's 'fit was the most anticipated of any celebrity out in Las Vegas. He went full Midwest. Respect for owning his Ohio roots and for rooting on his brother's squad.
Jason and Taylor are ready to go:
🎥| @TaylorSwift13 hugging Jason Kelcepic.twitter.com/Fv52X0Lpi1— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 11, 2024
