March 04, 2024

The numbers that will send Jason Kelce to the Hall of Fame

Numbers alone can't even begin to describe the impact Jason Kelce has had on Philadelphia, but when the time comes, these should be the ones that help push him into Canton.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason-Kelce-Eagles-Super-Bowl-Parade-2018.jpg Jennifer Corbett/USA TODAY NETWORK

🎶No one likes us, we don't care!🎶

Jason Kelce officially called it a career on Monday, bringing an end to one of the more unique – and accomplished – careers for a center in Eagles and NFL history. 

The No. 62 will never be worn by another football player in Philadelphia again. That much is obvious, and so is the idea that Kelce's legacy is likely headed for Canton in five years' time. 

When that time comes, the résumé he's built up over his 13-year run should be more than enough to get him into the Hall of Fame – very arguably first ballot, too. And even though his impact goes so, so much further beyond sheer numbers, these will be the ones that present his case...

193 

Kelce's number of games played as an Eagle and the most in franchise history for an offensive lineman by far. Longtime edge rusher and fellow "Core Four" pillar Brandon Graham is the only one to have played more in Philadelphia at 195 and counting leading into his 2024 "farewell tour."

156

The number of consecutive games Kelce has played and started dating back to 2014. For consecutive games started, that's an Eagles franchise record, and for consecutive games played, it's the fourth-most in the franchise behind long snapper Jon Dorenbos (162), Harold Carmichael (162), and Randy Logan (159). 

132

The approximate value Kelce brought to the Eagles over his career in a metric developed by pro-football-reference. The highest in Eagles history above Reggie White (129), Donovan McNabb (126), Brian Dawkins (123), and fellow core four pillar Fletcher Cox (121).

78.8

Kelce's PFF player grade for the 2023 season, which ranked out at sixth among all centers in the NFL. He still very much had it for his last year playing. 

73.1

The Eagles' NFL best fourth-down conversion percentage in 2023, led heavily by the notorious "Tush Push" QB sneak that was rendered near-unstoppable with Kelce pushing the clear out along the line of scrimmage underneath while quarterback Jalen Hurts powered through over top. 

And for that play alone, shoutout to "New Heights." 92 percenters forever. 

13

Kelce's seasons played, with all of them as an Eagle, and adding up to the third-most in franchise history in a tie with Dawkins, Carmichael, Frank Kilroy, and Vic Sears. 

Only Bednarik and Graham have played more years in Eagles green with 14 each – with Graham about to go on 15. 

12

The number of playoff games Kelce has appeared in over the years, which ties him with Cox for the eighth-most playoff games in franchise history. 

7

The number of Pro Bowls Kelce was elected to, including this past season. Only Reggie White has as many in Eagles history, and only Chuck Bednarik has more. 

6

The number of First-Team All-Pro nominations Kelce has earned over his career, including in each of the past three years. Again, only White has as many in team history, and only Bednarik has more. And across NFL history, his six nominations put him among some of the most elite football company there is.

2

The number of NFC Championships Kelce won with the Eagles alongside Graham, Cox, and right tackle Lane Johnson, done in five years (2017, 2022) and across two different eras in coach (Doug Pederson, Nick Sirianni) and quarterback (Carson Wentz/Nick Foles, Jalen Hurts) for the franchise.

The number of centers to have helped push the Eagles to a Super Bowl. Just him on that unforgettable 2017 underdog run. 

'29

The year Kelce will become eligible for enshrinement consideration into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

0

And no matter what, the number of beers he'll have to pay for in this city ever again, which was cemented at the Super Bowl parade and only reinforced further in the years since. 

There will never be another like him. 

