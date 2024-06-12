Jason and Travis Kelce team up to invest in Ohio-based light beer company

During their years in the spotlight, Jason and Travis Kelce have proven they know their way around an ice cold can — or mug or bottle or glass — of beer, whether it's on the graduation stage or at a bar down the shore. The siblings are preparing to show off that expertise in their new business venture.

Recently retired Eagles center Jason and his younger brother, Chiefs tight end Travis, have signed on as the largest investors in the Ohio-based independent light beer brand Garage Beer, which is sold in Philly. This marks the first time that the brothers, who host the acclaimed "New Heights" podcast together, will team up to be significant owners and operators of a business.



"A big part of this story is this is the first joint investment that they've made, and I think that's a testament to how much they love beer and how much they want to be involved," said Andy Sauer, Garage Beer co-owner. "I mean, Jason called and sent three ideas this morning for marketing. ... (They're) very heavily involved in that way. It's just great to have partners that are invested and engaged. It's a very involved relationship."

Along with marketing, the Kelce brothers will be involved in every aspect of the Garage Beer business, including brewing, distribution, sales and national expansion efforts. And don't be surprised if you see a hulking cardboard cutout of Jason and Travis the next time you stroll the aisle of your local beer store — retail displays are heading to shops shortly, and billboards are set to start popping up as well.

“People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me," Jason said in a release. "We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer."

Travis added: "I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man! There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about – friends, family and fun."

Garage Beer is a 4% ABV light lager that's served in two varieties: classic and lime.

"(The classic is) a traditional American light beer," Sauer said. "It's very light, but drinks like it's got a little more flavor and body to it. I think the most common response I get is, 'This tastes like my favorite X brand, just not watered down.' And I think that just is a testament to how we make it. And then we have lime, which ... has been a really fun addition to the brand. Great shore beer."

Provided Image/Garage Beer The Kelce brothers have teamed up to own and operate an Ohio-based beer. Above, Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce and Andy Sauer, who co-owns Garage Beer.

The Garage recipe was created in Cincinnati, Ohio — Jason and Travis played football at the University of Cincinnati — by the Braxton Brewing Co., which began selling it around 2017. Sauer, who spent over a decade working in consumer goods, including with the spirits brand Jim Beam, felt there was room for a high-quality light beer on the market. He acquired Garage Beer from the brewery and relaunched it as a standalone in January 2023.

The partnership with the Kelces has been a long time coming, according to Sauer. He met Travis years ago through a mutual Ohio connection and they previously ventured into business together. Sauer kept Travis and Jason in the loop as Garage Beer continued growing and eventually the time felt right for them to join.

"(The Kelce brothers) are in a place where they felt like they could bet on doing something like this on their own, and the stars aligned," Sauer said. "So it was right place, right time, right connection with everybody. They're just such great guys. I think that's the reason people love Jason so much is because he is a great human being. And I think anyone who lives in Philly would love to have a beer with Jason. That's the constant, reverberated statement. And that's who he is, just through and through."

Last year, Garage Beer's outreach spread into Pennsylvania, where it can be found in bars and stores in Philadelphia and its suburbs. Sauer said Garage is expanding its reach into New Jersey in the coming weeks, just in time for Jason's Team 62 at the Ocean Drive event in Sea Isle that kicks off June 26 — so perhaps he'll be spotted chugging some Garage beers alongside fans. Bars and stores carrying the beer can be found using the online beer finder.

Garage also sells merchandise, including a T-shirt reading "The tight end of beers," referring to Jason's description of Garage Beer on Wednesday's "New Heights" episode.