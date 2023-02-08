More Culture:

February 08, 2023

Jazmine Sullivan discusses childhood, influences and failures in Audible diary series

The Philadelphia native R&B singer released the audio entry as part of the 'Words + Music' series highlighting musicians' lives

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Celebrities
Jazmine Sullivan Audible Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Jazmine Sullivan chronicled her childhood and rise to fame as an R&B singer in 'The Art of Confessing,' the latest installment in Audible's 'Words + Music' series. Sullivan explains how the Black women in her life have consistently lifted her up and made her life what it is.

If there's one things that Jazmine Sullivan learned as she transitioned from performing in Philadelphia's churches and clubs to the national stage, it's that so much joy is stolen from thinking ahead when there's always beauty right in front of us. 

The Philly native R&B singer took listeners on a journey through her life and the Black women who made it special in an audio story called "The Art of Confessing," recorded at World Cafe Live and released as part of Audible's "Words + Music" series. The series features artists like Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Billie Joe Armstrong and Alanis Morissette, sharing stories from their pasts and performing their biggest hits.

Sullivan's episode begins with her childhood as a young girl growing up at the historic Strawberry Mansion estate, where her father worked as a caretaker. She spent her earliest days singing at the St. Andrews Fellowship Baptist Church in Germantown and the now-shuttered L.P. Hill Elementary School in Strawberry Mansion before heading to the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, where she met some of her lifelong friends. 

"I always needed a friend to laugh with, express myself with, and there was never any jealousy with the people I chose to be in my circle. We always understood the assignment. Each one of us had beautiful gifts and common dreams for our future, but we connected on a deeper, genuine level. Yes, we supported each other's endeavors through the years, but the meat of our love is in the personal battles we support each other through. My girls were busting windows right along with me and holding me after." 

Sullivan got her start as a singer performing at her family's church, where her mother often sang and her grandmother read poems with a hint of satire. She credits gospel music with the soulful, spirited sound of her voice, and the influences of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Mary J. Blige and Erykah Badu for her tone and ability to riff and run, which became her way to express herself. 


All along the way, Sullivan credits the women in her life with lifting her up and inspiring her to chase after her dreams and defy expectations placed around her. Though some of the earliest female figures in her life were her mother, grandmother and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," Sullivan credits so much of her career and her confidence to the women she's worked with and loved over the years she has spent in the business. 

"There's something powerful about women together," Sullivan said. "I feel like there's nothing we can't do if we're cheering each other on throughout our lives. The women in my life are so special to me, and they're a huge reason that I am who I am and who I will be." 

In the hour-long confessional, the R&B singer discusses working with Missy Elliott on some of her earliest songs, including "Need U Back," Sullivan's first single that peaked at the top of the Billboard R&B & Hip-Hop chart in 2008

The singer also speaks candidly about some of her biggest challenges, including being dropped from Jive Records at the age of 17 because she hadn't found her sound, and feeling afraid to celebrate her wins due to that loss. She spoke about her extended break from music, which spanned from 2011 until the release of "Reality Show" in 2015. 

Sullivan revealed that, for much of that break, she was suffering in a long-term abusive relationship. 

"Black women go through life being taught to be strong," Sullivan said. "We've had to endure pain for so long that we are conditioned to believe that resilience should be a part of our life experience. As if living a hard life with struggle-love is what makes us a real woman. But I think women these days are opting out of that mindset." 

Sullivan has been experiencing a lot of hardship recently as she cares for her mother, who is battling breast cancer. She said that, above all, the women in her inner circle are continuing to support her and her family during their struggle. 

Sullivan's hour-long diary entry included performances of "Lions, Tigers, and Bears," "Pick Up Your Feelings," "Let It Burn," "Girl Like Me" and "Masterpiece." The full episode can be streamed on Audible

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Celebrities Philadelphia R&B Jazmine Sullivan Strawberry Mansion Musicians North Philadelphia Singers Amazon Audio Production

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions

Just In

Must Read

Education

Pennsylvania school funding formula is unconstitutional, judge rules in landmark case
Pennsylvania School Funding Case

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Mental Health

Years of exposure to air pollution can increase your risk of depression or anxiety, experts say
Air pollution and mental health

Eagles

A journey through all 35 of Nick Sirianni's 4th down 'go for it' calls in 2022
020723NickSirianni

Pets

Good Dog Bar's new Atlantic City location will crown top dogs through inaugural photo contest
good dog bar AC atlantic city location photo contest bulldog bella

Food & Drink

East Passyunk Restaurant Week will highlight 24 eateries on the avenue
East Passyunk Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved