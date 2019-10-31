More News:

October 31, 2019

South Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew one of two Democrats to vote 'nay' on impeachment inquiry

The resolution passed, 232-196, despite the politician's reticence to 'further divide the country'

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Government
Jeff Van Drew New Jersey Fox News/YouTube

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew was one of just two Democratic members of Congress to vote "nay" in the House vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew was one of just two Democratic members of the U.S. House to vote "nay" on the resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The resolution passed Thursday with a vote of 232-196, including 231 "yea" votes from Democrats and one from an Independent.

Van Drew was elected to Congress last November after serving 12 years as a member of the New Jersey State Senate. Before his time in Trenton, he was mayor of Dennis Township in Cape May County.

In a statement released after the vote, Van Drew explained why he voted "nay", and outlined how he plans to approach the inquiry now that the vote passed the House.

Per CNN:

"Without bipartisan support I believe this inquiry will further divide the country tearing it apart at the seams and will ultimately fail in the Senate," he said in a statement after the vote on Thursday. "However, now that the vote has taken place and we are moving forward I will be making a judgment call based on all the evidence presented by these investigations. My hope is that we are still able to get some work done to help the American people (address issues) like infrastructure, veterans' benefits, environmental protections, immigration reform, reducing prescription drug cost, and strengthening Social Security."

In the wake of his decision to vote "nay", Van Drew's Twitter account — which hasn't tweeted since Wednesday — has been flooded with angry mentions:

Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota was the second Democrat to vote "nay" on the resolution.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Government South Jersey House of Representatives New Jersey Impeachment Congress President Trump

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid wears Karl-Anthony Towns fight as badge of honor: 'I was built for this city'
Joel-Embiid_103019_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved