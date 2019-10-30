More News:

October 30, 2019

Man in custody after four family members found fatally shot at West Philly home

Authorities say household was known to have trouble with 'mentally unstable son'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Walton Ave Source/Google Street

Philadelphia police took a 29-year-old man into custody after his mother, two brothers and step-father were found fatally shot at a Cedar Park home on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting deaths of four family members — including two children — who were found Wednesday afternoon at their home in the Cedar Park section of West Philadelphia.

Investigators responded to the 5200 block of Walton Avenue for a well-being check after two adults at the residence did not show up for work on Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found four victims deceased in different rooms inside the home. A fifth person, a 29-year-old man, was found alive in a bedroom and taken into police custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Authorities said the person taken into custody was the son of one of the victims, a 51-year-old woman, and added that the household was known to have trouble with a "mentally unstable son."

The other victims were the man's 17-year-old and 6-year-old brothers, as well as a step-father in his forties or fifties, police said.

An investigation into the shootings remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings West Philadelphia Crime Police Homicide

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Business

Philadelphia Soul, five other Arena Football League teams reportedly suspend local operations
Philadelphia Soul suspend operations

Opioids

Philadelphia saved billions of dollars with syringe exchange programs, study says
Syringe needle exchanges Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles vs. Bears: Five matchups to watch
103019MitchellTrubisky

Entertainment

Kate Winslet to film HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' in Philly suburbs
1029_kate winslet

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved