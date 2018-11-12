More Health:

November 12, 2018

Jefferson collaboration creates first international medical degree

The groundbreaking program was launched with Italian institutions

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Jefferson Health
11122018_Jefferson_international_MD Photo courtesy/Thomas Jefferson University

Celebrating their collaboration to create the first-ever international medical degree are, from left, Prof. Walter Ricciardi, head of the Italian National Institutes of Health; Franco Anelli, rector of Catholic University; Dr. Steve Klasko, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health; Dr. Mark Tykocinski, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Thomas Jefferson University; and Prof. Rocco Bellantone, president of Catholic University medical school.

Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia has announced a collaboration with with institutions in Italy to develop the first-ever dual medical degree program that will allow doctors to practice in the United States and European Union.

The partnership will allow students at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome to earn a doctor of medicine degree its School of Medicine and Surgery, in addition to a bachelor of science degree from Jefferson and a doctor of medicine degree from the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Jefferson. Students will be able to earn all three of those degrees in just six years.

RELATED READ: To combat suicides by veterans, VA turns to an algorithm


The arrangement is groundbreaking because of the difference in medical education requirements between the United States and Europe. In this country, students must earn a four-year undergraduate degree and then a four-year medical degree in order to practice medicine. But in Europe, students pursuing a medical degree go straight from high school to medical school, completing all requirements to practice medicine within six years. Plus, there’s no undergraduate degree requirement.

Italy-based medical students who select the English track will have the opportunity to meet U.S. undergraduate requirements needed to pursue a medical degree at Jefferson. The program is a by-product of Jefferson's merger with Philadelphia University last year, according to Dr. Mark Tykocinski, M.D., provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Jefferson and dean of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College. Previously, Jefferson did not offer undergraduate degrees.

“Our students across all disciplines already work collaboratively with their counterparts across the world. Our partnership with Catholic University will allow European and U.S. medical students to work side-by-side while expanding their physician-peer network across Europe,” Tykocinski explains further.

The announcement indicated the agreement was signed on Sunday in Philadelphia by leadership from Jefferson, Catholic University and Gemelli University Hospital, where medical school rotations occur in Italy. A clinical research agreement that will create collaborative research opportunities in both countries also was signed. The first clinical trial will focus on expanding testing of a technique shown to be effective in treating difficult-to-heal wounds.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Jefferson Health Philadelphia Jefferson University Doctors Rome Students Jefferson Health Health Care Italy

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
111218CarsonWentz

Prevention

To combat suicides by veterans, VA turns to an algorithm
11092018_veteran_flag_unsplash

Holiday

Celebrate the holiday season at Franklin Square
Franklin Square holiday season

Sports Radio

The rise of Marc Farzetta — from Angelo Cataldi's heir apparent to his morning rival
1109_Farzetta_2

Television

Kevin Hart, 'Black-ish' producer Courtney Lilly teaming up for ABC comedy
Carroll - Kevin Hart

Hospitals

These are the safest — and least-safe — hospitals in the Philadelphia area
Mercy Philadelphia Hospital

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.