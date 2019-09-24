Jennifer Lawrence's wedding registry includes book by Philly author

September 24, 2019
Jennifer Lawrence's wedding registry has leaked online... courtesy of the actress herself.
Lawrence, who's engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney, partnered with Amazon to share that she really needs a robot mop, weighted blanket, wood salad bowl and outdoor string lights.
For the most part, it's all pretty normal stuff she's asking for, not something we'd expect from an A-lister, expect for maybe the pricy cashmere travel set.
"Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming," Lawrence is quoted as saying in the introduction to the list. "For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It's so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place."
While that statement sounds a little too polished for L.Jaw, we'll go ahead and believe she did have a hand in picking out the list of things.
That's why it's exciting to see a book by Philly's Tenaya Darlington and her brother André Darlington on her registry.
The book, "The New Cocktail Hour: The Essential Guide to Hand-Crafted Drinks," shows readers how to mix craft cocktails, gives a complete history of classic recipes and spirits, and offers food pairing tips. Essentially, if you're interested in throwing a cocktail party, this is a good resource.
"The New Cocktail Hour" is the first book from the Darlington siblings. They also published "TCM's Movie Night Menus: Dinner and Drink Recipes Inspired by the Films We Love" and "Booze and Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks."
