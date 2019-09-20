'Jeopardy!' contestant wagers $4,133 in nod to Eagles Super Bowl score

Philadelphia Eagles fans waited decades for their first Super Bowl title. Now the world must keep hearing about it for all eternity.

"Jeopardy!" contestant and Yardley Borough police officer Adam Clark was up $9,000 during Thursday night's episode when he hit a Daily Double in the category "One-Word Book Titles."

Clark, who lives in Philadelphia, decided to wager $4,133 on the $1,600 clue.

"Is there a significance?" host Alex Trebek asked.

"It's the Eagles Super Bowl victory score," Clark said.

Unfortunately for Clark, he did not provide the correct answer to the clue.

"This 1974 James Michener novel covers centuries, not just one significant year, in the history of Colorado," Trebek said.



Clark thought the answer was "Gold," but it was "Centennial."

That's alright, though. What is gold is that $4,133 wager.

This isn't the first time the Eagles' Super Bowl made its way to a game show. The game's MVP, Nick Foles, was the answer to another "Jeopardy!" clue in June, while "Wheel of Fortune" plastered the message "Philadelphia Eagles Are Super Bowl Champions" onto the screen a month after Super Bowl LII.



