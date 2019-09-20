More Sports:

September 20, 2019

'Jeopardy!' contestant wagers $4,133 in nod to Eagles Super Bowl score

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Jeopardy
Jeopardy SB LII MATTHEW EMMONS/USA TODAY SPORTS, FILE

A "Jeopardy!" contest decided to pay homage to the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, wagering $4,133 on a Daily Double clue.

Philadelphia Eagles fans waited decades for their first Super Bowl title. Now the world must keep hearing about it for all eternity. 

"Jeopardy!" contestant and Yardley Borough police officer Adam Clark was up $9,000 during Thursday night's episode when he hit a Daily Double in the category "One-Word Book Titles." 

Clark, who lives in Philadelphia, decided to wager $4,133 on the $1,600 clue. 

"Is there a significance?" host Alex Trebek asked. 

"It's the Eagles Super Bowl victory score," Clark said. 

Unfortunately for Clark, he did not provide the correct answer to the clue. 

"This 1974 James Michener novel covers centuries, not just one significant year, in the history of Colorado," Trebek said. 

Clark thought the answer was "Gold," but it was "Centennial."

That's alright, though. What is gold is that $4,133 wager. 

This isn't the first time the Eagles' Super Bowl made its way to a game show. The game's MVP, Nick Foles, was the answer to another "Jeopardy!" clue in June, while "Wheel of Fortune" plastered the message "Philadelphia Eagles Are Super Bowl Champions" onto the screen a month after Super Bowl LII. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Jeopardy Philadelphia Super Bowl Lii Patriots

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Recalculating the Eagles' areas of concern after two weeks
092019FletcherCox

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Weekend

10 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 20-22
Candytopia Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved