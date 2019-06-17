More Culture:

June 17, 2019

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles was a 'Jeopardy!' answer on Monday night

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Eagles
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY SPORTS, File

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hoists the Lombardi Trophy after beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The legacy of Nick Foles will always be a special part of NFL history, marking a rare accomplishment for both the Philadelphia Eagles and for the backup quarterback who returned from the brink of retirement

Even with Foles gone in Jacksonville, his legendary MVP performance in Super Bowl LII remains a marvel to football fans.

RELATED: Allen Iverson salutes Warriors after devastating injuries to Durant, Thompson

Like most things in American life, the measure of transcendent success is an appearance on "Jeopardy!"

That's where Foles ended up on Monday night as the show continued its 2019 Teen Tournament. The category for the question was ESPY Winners. It was a pretty easy $1,000 for the leading contestant to snap up.

There were also some funny reactions on Twitter to Foles' landing on "Jeopardy!" (Some of them NSFW, albeit predictable).




Gratitude to Foles for an immortal performance that continues to elevate Philadelphia. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Eagles Philadelphia Nick Foles Super Bowl Lii

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies can knock out two NL East hopefuls after important upcoming stretch
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061719_USAT

Food & Drink

Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden
Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Camden

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Andre Dillard
060319AndreDillard

Protests

Is Trump administration looking to deflate 'Scabby the Rat' protest balloons?
Carroll - FBI Searches IBEW Local 98

Health News

Witty Twitter account dedicated to posting scientific articles that overhype results found only in mice
just in mice twitter account

Television

John Oliver on impeaching Trump: 'We just need to catch him urinating on the side of a Wawa'
0617_John Oliver Wawa

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved