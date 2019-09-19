More Culture:

September 19, 2019

Eagles partner with Goose Island for "Fly-PA" beer, available at the Linc and in Fishtown

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
"Fly-PA", a new beer from Goose Island, will be available on draft at Lincoln Financial Field and the Goose Island Brewhouse in Fishtown for the remainder of the season.

The Eagles announced Thursday a partnership with Chicago-based brewery Goose Island, and a new Eagles-themed beer called "Fly-PA".

The beer, a session IPA, will be available on draft at Lincoln Financial Field and the Goose Island Brewhouse in Fishtown for the remainder of the season, according to the team's Twitter account:

The beer itself is a 5.2% brew, which Goose Island describes on Untappd as "our baseball season session, with a hazy twist!" It appears the beer has been available since Sept. 7 at the Brewhouse.

Why the Eagles decided to team up with a Chicago brewery rather than choosing one of the myriad local craft breweries is unclear: Pennsylvania produces the most craft beer of any state in the country.

Perhaps it's a way to remind Chicago, just once more, about the double-doink? Maybe. Still, it's definitely a weird choice.

What is clear, provided the beer is any good, is that the Eagles' beer culture is strong. Between Weyerbacher's "Dallas Sucks", Evil Genius's "Fly Like An Eagle", Brewery ARS's "Philly Special", and a host of other Birds-themed brews, Eagles fans have no shortage of options for game day drinks.

And, in case you drink one too many Fly-PAs at the Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Lions on Sunday, you don't have to worry about driving home: SEPTA is offering free Broad Street Line rides home from NRG Station

The Eagles face the Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m.

