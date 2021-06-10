More Culture:

June 10, 2021

Jersey Devil Coaster opens at Six Flags Great Adventure this weekend

The record-breaking ride, named for the legendary Pinelands creature, is touted as the fastest, single-rail roller coaster – it reaches speeds of 58 mph

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Roller Coasters
Jersey Devil Coaster Great Adventure Contributed image/Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure's latest attraction, the Jersey Devil Coaster, opens to the public on June 13.

Buckle your seat belts — the record-setting Jersey Devil Coaster opens to the public Sunday, June 13, at Six Flags Great Adventure, park officials said Thursday.

The coaster is the world's tallest, fastest and longest single-rail roller coaster. It reaches 13 stories high and hits speeds of 58 mph over more than 3,000 feet of tracks. 

RELATED: Watch the test run of Six Flags Great Adventure's thrilling Jersey Devil Coaster

Season Pass holders and Six Flags members will get a first look at the coaster from June 11-12 before the ride officially opens.

Each train on the Jersey Devil Coaster seats 12 and has a devil's head on the front. The coaster is named for the fictional Jersey Devil that lives in the Pinelands.


"Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years. We’ll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine," Six Flags Great Adventure President John Winkler said. "Jersey Devil Coaster is the perfect addition to our unrivaled collection of award-winning, innovative and thrilling roller coasters."

Part of that folklore relates to the number 13 – legend says the Jersey Devil was the 13th child of Mother Leeds. In addition to debuting June 13, the ride is the 13th roller coaster to open at Great Adventure and is 13 stories tall.

The amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey, originally had targeted to open the Jersey Devil in 2020, but COVID-19 caused delays and slowed down construction.

Last month, Six Flags conducted full test runs on the Jersey Devil Coaster using "water people" to mimic human weight on the coaster.

Vaccinated guests do not have to wear their masks at the park, Six Flags said. Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear masks, and all guests can use hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations located around the park.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Roller Coasters New Jersey Amusement Parks Six Flags Jersey Devil

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Education

Temple appoints first Black president in university history
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Baptist Temple

Music

Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer
Springsteen on Broadway

Eagles

What they're saying: Cox's control over Eagles, Howie's successful 2018 draft and Gannon's scheme
3_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Fletcher_Cox_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City
Spritz bar Royal Boucherie

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved