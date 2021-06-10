Jersey Devil Coaster opens at Six Flags Great Adventure this weekend

Buckle your seat belts — the record-setting Jersey Devil Coaster opens to the public Sunday, June 13, at Six Flags Great Adventure, park officials said Thursday.

The coaster is the world's tallest, fastest and longest single-rail roller coaster. It reaches 13 stories high and hits speeds of 58 mph over more than 3,000 feet of tracks.

Season Pass holders and Six Flags members will get a first look at the coaster from June 11-12 before the ride officially opens.

Each train on the Jersey Devil Coaster seats 12 and has a devil's head on the front. The coaster is named for the fictional Jersey Devil that lives in the Pinelands.

"Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years. We’ll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine," Six Flags Great Adventure President John Winkler said. "Jersey Devil Coaster is the perfect addition to our unrivaled collection of award-winning, innovative and thrilling roller coasters."

Part of that folklore relates to the number 13 – legend says the Jersey Devil was the 13th child of Mother Leeds. In addition to debuting June 13, the ride is the 13th roller coaster to open at Great Adventure and is 13 stories tall.

The amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey, originally had targeted to open the Jersey Devil in 2020, but COVID-19 caused delays and slowed down construction.

Last month, Six Flags conducted full test runs on the Jersey Devil Coaster using "water people" to mimic human weight on the coaster.

Vaccinated guests do not have to wear their masks at the park, Six Flags said. Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear masks, and all guests can use hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations located around the park.