April 14, 2019

Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by five-alarm fire in Ocean Grove

Firefighters from across New Jersey were called on to help extinguish the blaze

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Ocean Grove Fire North Jersey Fire News Video and Photo/YouTube

The North End Pavilion was engulfed in flames for hours Saturday.

A five-alarm fire engulfed the North End Pavilion in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, Saturday and left the legendary Jersey Shore building all but destroyed.

Pa. Game Commission considering closing dangerous state park trail

Emergency firefighters and equipment were called on from across the state to help fight the blaze, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m. and burned late into the evening, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The Pavilion, a half-century-old building, was home to a handful of restaurants and businesses, including the Dunes Café.

No injuries were reported, according to the North End Pavilion’s official Facebook page:

Still, the scene itself was extremely striking set against an otherwise sunny day in Ocean Grove. Here’s more of what it looked like:

The damage to the Pavilion and surrounding boardwalk area is likely “millions of dollars”, according to the Asbury Park Press. A cause of the fire is not yet known.

