More News:

April 13, 2019

Pennsylvania Game Commission considering closing dangerous state park trail

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Outdoors Safety
Glen Onoko Falls Zach Sowers/YouTube

The Glen Onoko Falls trail is a popular central Pennsylvania hiking destination, but it's proven to be treacherous in the past.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reportedly considering closing the Glen Onoko Trail over perceived safety threats.

The trail, located in Lehigh Gorge State Park, has seen its share of injuries and event a few deaths over the last few years, including two deaths in a two-week span last summer.

Now, the Game Commission is trying to determine whether the risk for first responders trying to rescue imperiled hikers is worth keeping the trail open, according to WFMZ.

The Game Commission hopes to reach a decision before mid-May, according to WFMZ, when trails would likely become more populated with hikers taking advantage of longer days and warmer weather.

Here's a bit of a look at the trail and the falls (pardon the music) for those who've never been:

The Glen Onoko Falls are located near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, a town that was just nominated by USA Today’s 10Best Awards for the “Best Small Town for Adventure” award.

The trail is less than two miles long, according to hiking site All Trails, with an elevation of 849 feet.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Outdoors Safety Jim Thorpe Pennsylvania Game Commission Pennsylvania Nature Parks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' playoff mandate puts Brett Brown under heavy pressure
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Phillies

Phillies lack starting pitching depth, could be waiting to target Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved