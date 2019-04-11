Manayunk, Doylestown nominated for best 'small town cultural scene' in U.S.

"Small Town USA" often brings to mind one-road towns in the Midwest, but according to USA Today’s newest nominees for its 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards, the Northeast corridor has some of the best — and most diverse — small towns in the United States.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are both well-represented among the nominees, including a whopping three towns — Media, Doylestown, and Manayunk (actually part of a larger small town called Philadelphia) — getting shout-outs in the Best Small Town Cultural Scene category.

The nominations praised Manayunk as a "canal-edged town just minutes from central Philadelphia … home to more than 65 shops and galleries, some housed in restored historic warehouses from the early twentieth century"; noted Doylestown’s Mercer Museum and County Theater; and called Media a town where it’s "easy to make yourself comfortable and stay awhile."

Elsewhere, Cape May received three separate nominations: Best Coastal Small Town, Best Small Town for Shopping, and Best Historic Small Town.

Haddonfield joined Cape May in the Best Historic Small Town category, while Collingswood joined Manayunk in the Best Small Town Food Scene category.

And Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, rounded out the local nominees with a nod in the Best Small Town for Adventure category.

Each category features 20 nominees, and everyone has until May 6 at noon to cast votes in the reader-driven polls.

For what it's worth, Doylestown is currently leading the best cultural scene category. We're just saying.

