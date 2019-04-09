More News:

April 09, 2019

Peacock escapes N.J. park, eludes police chase, chooses to return home

'Chester' gave Highland Park Police the slip, but decided it'd had enough of life on the run

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Animals
Peacock Chester NJ park Highland Park Police Department/Facebook

Chester the Peacock led the Highland Park Police Department on a short-lived search before coming home on his own Wednesday.

A peacock escaped from its cage in a park in New Jersey earlier this week and gave police the chase of their lives, only to return home Wednesday of its own accord.

“Chester the Terrible”, as he’s been dubbed by the Highland Park Police Department, escaped from his animal pen in Johnson Park in Middlesex County on Sunday, the police department said when they issued a public call for help:

Police department officials had said its officers unsuccessfully chased Chester down Cedar Lane after he escaped — “Unfortunately," the police officers noted, "we can’t fly, so Chester got the better of us!” — and they asked residents to keep an eye out for the wily bird.

A handful of commenters in the thread posted videos of a peacock, presumably Chester, traipsing through either their front or back yards. But Chester went unchained for about 48 hours, until the police department posted an update at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon:

"So after some long hard detective work, our friend Chester has returned.

"Unfortunately it was not due to our excellent detectives, or awesome patrol officers.

"Our gallivanting peafowl returned on his own because he missed his friends. a few nights on the lamb apparently made him realize what he was missing!

"Thanks for all of the support in locating our majestic winged friend!"

Now that's a bird in full control of its destiny.

This isn’t the first time a bird in the Pennsylvania-New Jersey area has chosen 2019 to strike out on its own.

In February, an emu led police and local authorities on a weeks-long chase through York County, including breaking out of a would-be captor's headlock and heading for the hills.

The emu's wild ride eventually was brought to a close on Feb. 20 by the Northern York County Regional Police.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Animals New Jersey Wildlife Police Parks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The NBA Playoffs are coming — and the Sixers are bringing back their 'Phila Unite' logo just in time
Sixers-playoffs-logo_040919

Opinion

Meet the 20 worst Philadelphians (you may have made the list)
15th Street Sidewalk Center City Philadelphia 04082019

Transportation

Vintage steam train will run on SEPTA's Doylestown line for first time in 28 years
North Wales Steam Train Locomotive

Phillies

Paul Hagen: How does the enigma of Vince Velasquez fit into the 2019 Phillies?
051518_Velasquez-Vince_usat

Health News

Candida auris: Here's what you should know about the superbug fungus spreading worldwide
04072018_resistant_bacteria_CDC.

Investigations

Suspect filmed sucker-punching victim at busy Fishtown intersection
Suspect Fishtown Punch

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved