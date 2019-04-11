More Culture:

April 11, 2019

'Jersey Shore' star Mike Sorrentino hangs out with Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland in prison

By Michael Tanenbaum
Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino arrives at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino began an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion back in January, and it sounds like he's gotten chummy with disgraced Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland.

Sorrentino is serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, in New York state. Coincidentally, that's the same place where McFarland, architect of the catastrophic Bahamian music festival, is serving a six-year sentence for defrauding investors of $27.4 million.

In an appearance this week on "The Jenny McCarthy Show" on SiriusXM, fellow "Jersey Shore" stars Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said Sorrentino has become pals with McFarland at the medium-security federal prison.

He's also spending time with Ryan Collins, the man convicted of hacking into celebrity email accounts and exposing nude photos of stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and Kate Upton.

The conditions in the prison sound fairly mild, based on DelVecchio said Guadagnino's description. Visitation is casual, there are no bars and they live in trailers. It actually sounds like a better time than the Fyre Festival turned out to be. They all play Scrabble together, Guadagnino said. 

The interview comes a week after Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi said Sorrentino was have the "time of his life" and has been actively helping others at the prison, including recovering addicts.

Sorrentino is expected to return to "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" when he completes his prison sentence. Only time will tell whether he can last another three months before McFarland sells him on a festival at the Jersey Shore in 2025.

Michael Tanenbaum
