'Jersey Shore' star Mike Sorrentino hangs out with Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland in prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino began an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion back in January, and it sounds like he's gotten chummy with disgraced Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland.

Sorrentino is serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, in New York state. Coincidentally, that's the same place where McFarland, architect of the catastrophic Bahamian music festival, is serving a six-year sentence for defrauding investors of $27.4 million.