Former CBS3 anchor takes role as CNN Washington correspondent

A former anchor who recently departed CBS3 in Philadelphia is starting a new role with CNN, where she'll serve as a Washington correspondent for the national news network.

Jessica Dean, a long-time fixture on "Eye Witness News," will soon join CNN's bureau in the nation's capital, colleague Sam Feist first confirmed on Twitter.

Dean had tweeted last month that she would soon be leaving CBS3 for another opportunity.

The Arkansas native is married to Blake Rutherford, a former campaign staffer for Bill Clinton who has remained involved in Democratic politics.

Dean thanked her colleagues last month for her last day with CBS3.

The specifics of Dean's role with CNN Politics and where she'll appear regularly were not immediately known.