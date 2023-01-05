More Culture:

January 05, 2023

Longtime Phillies reporter Jim Salisbury leaves NBC Sports Philadelphia

The sportswriter, who covered three World Series runs in Philadelphia, said he is departing on his own will

Longtime Phillies beat writer Jim Salisbury is leaving NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Veteran Phillies beat reporter Jim Salisbury, who has covered the team for the last 26 years, is leaving NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Salisbury joined the cable network in 2009, when it was known as Comcast SportsNet, after having previously covered the Phils for the Philadelphia Inquirer for 12 years.

In a statement on Twitter, Salisbury said it was his decision to leave NBC Sports Philadelphia and that he's not sure where his next stop will be.

Salisbury covered three Phillies World Series runs, including the 2008 championship and their 2009 loss to the New York Yankees. He nearly capped off his time at NBC Sports Philadelphia with another title after the Phillies' unexpectedly caught fire last October and advanced to Fall Classic, where they fell in six games to the Houston Astros.

Salisbury's coverage of the Phillies earned him the respect of the fanbase, which rallied to raise money for his daughter, Mary, who suffered a spinal stroke in the summer of 2017. Mary was left with significant paralysis below her shoulders and was hospitalized for three months. The crowdfunding campaign to support her longterm recovery was set up by Salisbury's former NBC Sports Philadelphia colleague, Leslie Gudel. Donors included former Phillies such as Brad Lidge and Jamie Moyer.

After Salisbury's announcement Thursday, numerous media figures and fans expressed their appreciation for his work.


