Longtime Phillies reporter Jim Salisbury leaves NBC Sports Philadelphia

January 05, 2023
Veteran Phillies beat reporter Jim Salisbury, who has covered the team for the last 26 years, is leaving NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Salisbury joined the cable network in 2009, when it was known as Comcast SportsNet, after having previously covered the Phils for the Philadelphia Inquirer for 12 years.
In a statement on Twitter, Salisbury said it was his decision to leave NBC Sports Philadelphia and that he's not sure where his next stop will be.
A thank you … pic.twitter.com/MsQIV3pXHx— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) January 5, 2023
Salisbury covered three Phillies World Series runs, including the 2008 championship and their 2009 loss to the New York Yankees. He nearly capped off his time at NBC Sports Philadelphia with another title after the Phillies' unexpectedly caught fire last October and advanced to Fall Classic, where they fell in six games to the Houston Astros.
Salisbury's coverage of the Phillies earned him the respect of the fanbase, which rallied to raise money for his daughter, Mary, who suffered a spinal stroke in the summer of 2017. Mary was left with significant paralysis below her shoulders and was hospitalized for three months. The crowdfunding campaign to support her longterm recovery was set up by Salisbury's former NBC Sports Philadelphia colleague, Leslie Gudel. Donors included former Phillies such as Brad Lidge and Jamie Moyer.
After Salisbury's announcement Thursday, numerous media figures and fans expressed their appreciation for his work.
Soooo loved your work and your passion my friend. You will be truly missed! I’m sending you prayers for continued blessings knowing you will “knock it out of the park” with WHATEVER you decide to do! Much love kind Sir and good luck! #Family👍🏾— Ukee Washington (@UkeeWashington) January 5, 2023
Jim you’re the best, buddy. Godspeed and thanks for helping so many of us along the way— Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) January 5, 2023
Jim, you’re the 🐐 and I felt honored to work alongside you (even though we weren’t in the office together very much!). You probably don’t even realize how much you inspired reporters like me just by being you. Thanks for everything and good luck!— Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) January 5, 2023
Jim and I have known each other for nearly 30 years and worked together for 3 on the Phillies. One of the best times of my life was chasing the Jim Thome signing with him. Jim belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of Phillies writers. He is also on my Mt. Rushmore of friends.— Bob Brookover (@brookob) January 5, 2023
Jim Salisbury has been covering the Phillies for so long that his first article was about them acquiring Scott Ruffcorn and how it could impact the 1997 rotation https://t.co/RjyD2nY5GF pic.twitter.com/9z3UvOqd8R— Franzke & LA (@FranzkeLA) January 5, 2023