More Sports:

May 17, 2019

Sixers fans freaked out by Jimmy Butler's vague 'thank you' to Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
050619-JimmyButler-USAToday Bill Streicher/USA Today

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) reacts after being fouled while driving for a shot against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.

The biggest question hanging over the Philadelphia 76ers' offseason is whether or not the team will be able to re-sign Jimmy Butler, whose playoff performance validated the trade that brought him here.

Butler will be a highly coveted free agent this summer, with expected suitors in Los Angeles, New York and Brooklyn, among other potential landing spots. 

The Sixers have the ability to offer Butler the most money on a max contract, but Butler has already indicated that he's got plenty in the bank. His role and the opportunity to win will likely be the determining factors, and the respect afforded by additional money will help. 

Late Thursday night, Butler took to Instagram to thank Philadelphia and his Sixers teammates. That's all he said, and sometimes these posts are interpreted as a sayonara, of sorts.

There's no reason not to think that Butler will take advantage of free agency and test the open market. There also are plenty of great reasons why he would see Philadelphia as a contender and a place where he can be the veteran centerpiece for years to come.

Some Sixers fans lost their nerve over Butler's message.










Ultimately, Jimmy Butler is going to do what he deems best for his family and his career. 

If you look at the way this past season unfolded, however, Butler staying in Philadelphia would make plenty of sense: He was given more control of the offense, bonded with his teammates, earned the trust and respect of his coach, and clearly won the hearts of the fanbase. 

Anyone else's pitch to Butler is going to have to overcome all of those advantages and an extra $50 million the Sixers can offer him. 

Sometimes "thank you" is as simple as being grateful for what you have — we hope. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Rumors Rumors Jimmy Butler Free Agency

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: If the Eagles were to trade one of their many cornerbacks, who would it be?
051719SidneyJones

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Phillies

Five 'action steps' the Phillies, Gabe Kapler can take to shake things up
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved