More Culture:

May 16, 2019

Sixers' Boban Marjanovic kicked stuntman 15 feet for 'John Wick 3'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Sixers
Boban at John Wick 1 Source/Lionsgate

Boban Marjanovic prepares to do battle in John Wick 3.

The Philadelphia 76ers are still recovering from the anguish of their Game 7 loss to the Raptors in Toronto, but big man Boban Marjanovic is in Los Angeles this week to celebrate his big screen debut.

Joined by teammate Tobias Harris, Marjanovic appeared Wednesday night at the premiere for "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum."

As fans already know, the 7-foot-3-inch Serbian makes a brief cameo in which he's promptly killed off by Keanu Reeves — an honor, really.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, director Chad Stahleski said Boban actually had a hard time being aggressive with Reeves' stunt double:

When it was time for action, (director Chad) Stahelski directed him to kick Spidell. "Boban, being a nice guy, said, ‘No, no, no, you don’t really want me to kick him,’” Stahelski said. No, no, no, they said. That was exactly what they wanted. Only when they assured him that it was Spidell’s job to get kicked in the chest was Marjanovic comfortable mangling his friend.

“We had calculated the stunt man was going to land about eight feet away,” Stahelski said. “He landed about 15 feet away.”

Stahleski went on to say the crew had to do two takes because Boban immediately apologized after the first kick, screwing up the shot.

Both Boban and Harris are free agents this summer, but no matter what happens, their adventures together in Philadelphia will be fondly remembered.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Sixers Los Angeles Film Boban Marjanovic Tobias Harris

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Offseason doldrums edition
051719Graveyard

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved