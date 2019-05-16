Future Islands to headline Connor Barwin’s fifth Make The World Better benefit concert

Former Eagles linebacker and general philanthropist Connor Barwin took to Twitter on Thursday to announce (most of) the acts for his fifth annual Make The World Better Foundation benefit concert.

Indie synth-rockers Future Islands is the biggest name on the bill, and Strand of Oaks and Karl Blau will also perform. Barwin also teased a “special secret guest” performer, to be announced at a later date:

The show will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Dell Music Center in Strawberry Mansion. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Just a little speculation: Barwin’s pal Kurt Vile currently doesn’t have any tour dates scheduled between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7, and The War on Drugs currently aren’t touring, making two Philly-based, very-Barwin-style acts theoretically available for the show.

(But who knows — maybe he’ll bring North Philly’s Tierra Whack instead.)

Barwin, of course, hasn’t played for the Eagles since 2016, spending his 2017 season with the Rams and his 2018 season with the Giants. The Cincinnati native turns 33 years old this fall, and his production has dropped off precipitously since his excellent 2014 Pro Bowl campaign — 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 15 tackles for loss — with the Eagles.

But his absence from Philadelphia hasn’t stopped Barwin from continuing his charitable ways throughout the city. Just earlier this month, he appeared near Grays Ferry when the Make The World Better Foundation kicked off a new playground and recreation center build project at the Vare Recreation Center on the corner of Morris and 27th Streets:

Barwin has also partnered with Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long’s Waterboys Organization, a group which works to provide clean water to African communities.

