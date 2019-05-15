More Culture:

May 15, 2019

Made In America adds Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, more to festival's 2019 lineup

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
Lil Uzi Vert made in america Matt Crossick/PA Images/SIPA USA

Lil Uzi Vert, seen above performing in London, is among the latest group of acts added to the lineup for Made In America 2019, which takes place on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend.

Made In America, Jay-Z’s annual music festival-and-summer block party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelpohia, added a handful of acts to the show's lineup on Wednesday.

MORE: SNL’s Kenan Thompson invites Gritty to appear on 'Saturday Night Live'

North Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert, fresh off the release of two new songs and the “leaking” of a third, will perform at the festival, as he did in 2018, along with rising star Lizzo, rap legend Gucci Mane, and a half-dozen other acts:

Uzi Vert, 24, told a crowd at a Miami concert just this week that he’s finished recording his upcoming album, “Eternal Atake”, despite ongoing label issues with Generation Now. Odds are good he'll have plenty of new music to perform for the Philly crowds by this summer.

At the beginning of the year, because of disputes with his label, Uzi Vert announced he’d retired from music, but he quickly returned in March with “Free Uzi”, and then released “That’s A Rack” and “Sanguine Paradise” in April.

MORE: New Dunkin' nail polishes available at local salons for limited time

Elsewhere, Lizzo released her latest album, “Cuz I Love You”, in April, debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. Gucci Mane most recently released a studio album, “Evil Genius”, at the end of 2018, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Made In America will take place on the parkway over Labor Day Weekend – Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.com.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Concerts Fairmount Philadelphia Music Festival Benjamin Franklin Parkway Art Museum Made in America

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved