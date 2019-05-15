Made In America adds Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, more to festival's 2019 lineup

Made In America, Jay-Z’s annual music festival-and-summer block party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelpohia, added a handful of acts to the show's lineup on Wednesday.

North Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert, fresh off the release of two new songs and the “leaking” of a third, will perform at the festival, as he did in 2018, along with rising star Lizzo, rap legend Gucci Mane, and a half-dozen other acts:

Uzi Vert, 24, told a crowd at a Miami concert just this week that he’s finished recording his upcoming album, “Eternal Atake”, despite ongoing label issues with Generation Now. Odds are good he'll have plenty of new music to perform for the Philly crowds by this summer.

At the beginning of the year, because of disputes with his label, Uzi Vert announced he’d retired from music, but he quickly returned in March with “Free Uzi”, and then released “That’s A Rack” and “Sanguine Paradise” in April.

Elsewhere, Lizzo released her latest album, “Cuz I Love You”, in April, debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. Gucci Mane most recently released a studio album, “Evil Genius”, at the end of 2018, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Made In America will take place on the parkway over Labor Day Weekend – Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.com.

