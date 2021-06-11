More News:

June 11, 2021

President Biden gave UK's Boris Johnson a bike made at North Philly shop

The custom made touring bicycle features designs from the American and British flags

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Bikes
Biden Bilenky Bike Bilenky Cycle Works/Facebook

The bike pictured above was given to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson by U.S. President Joe Biden, who had the custom touring bike made at North Philadelphia's Bilenky Cycle Works.

President Joe Biden made his first overseas trip this week to the United Kingdom, where he linked up with U.K. Prime Minister ahead of this weekend's G7 summit in Carbis Bay. 

Foreign leaders often exchange customary gifts to greet one another and build a personal connection while they attempt to tackle global issues.

MORE NEWS: Philly City Council votes to stiffen penalties against dirt bike riders

For Biden, that meant turning to a North Philadelphia bike shop to have a custom touring bicycle and helmet made for Boris Johnson, an avid cyclist.

Philly Bike Expo shared a post about the gift, which was made at Bilenky Cycle Works in Olney.

You may have seen that President Biden gifted the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, an American made bicycle today....

Posted by Philly Bike Expo on Thursday, June 10, 2021

The shop at 5319 North Second Street is run by Stephen Bilenky, whose handmade bicycles range from road bikes and touring bikes to tandem bikes, cargo bikes and commuter bikes. Bilenky, a Philadelphia native, began building bikes frames professionally in 1983 and started out working with Jim Gittens, an English bike builder from Birmingham.

For Johnson, Biden ordered a Sterling Metro 5, the original model Bilenky developed to launch his bike-building career. The shop shared photos of the bike on Facebook, showing its blue frame with design elements from the American and British flags. The helmet Johnson received depicts the two nations' flags with their staffs crossed.

The bike was made on a budget of $6,000 in less than two weeks, the Inquirer reported Friday. 

In exchange for the bike, Johnson gave Biden a framed photo of a British mural depicting abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Biden, Johnson and other world leaders began their G7 meetings on Friday to discuss international trade and the ongoing global recovery and response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Bikes Olney Cycling Joe Biden Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Investigations

Were Ted Bundy's first murders at the Jersey Shore? Decades later, unsolved case still has ominous links
Bundy Jersey Shore

Food & Drink

Wildwood's Shamrock Beef and Ale closes after 80 years in business
Shamrock Wildwood closes

Food & Drink

Sabrina's Cafe bringing weekend brunch to the Jersey Shore
Sabrina's Cafe brunch NJ

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved