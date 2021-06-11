More News:

June 11, 2021

Philly City Council votes to stiffen penalties against dirt bike riders

Councilmembers also pledged to create a space where people could safely — and legally — ride ATVs

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Safety
061121-dirt-bikes-atv-illegal.jpg @PhillyPolice/Twitter

Philadelphia City Council cracked down on city code to classify more vehicles like dirt bikes and dune buggies as illegal on city streets. Some councilmembers said they are working to create a separate space for people to ride ATVs in the city safely.

Philadelphia City Council unanimously voted to close a loophole on the illegal use of dirt bikes and dune buggies on city roads Thursday.

The bill amends the traffic code to classify these bikes as illegal street vehicles — just like ATVs. It's both a safety measure and a way to appease community members who consider them a nuisance. 

The legislation, sponsored by Councilmembers Allan Domb, Mark Squilla and Derek Green, awaits a signature from Mayor Jim Kenney.

"Residents from every neighborhood came to us with their concerns and experiences with dangerous situations that were caused by the illegal vehicle riding," Domb said. "We also found that the illegal activity is chasing people out of the city at a time when we need people to come back to the city. We will continue to bring people to the table on this issue, including members in the riding community who weighed in on this bill, and find solutions that will keep everyone safe."

This bill consolidates all three vehicle types so the consequences are the same: a $2,000 fine and confiscation from the Philadelphia Police Department, WHYY reported

By early May, more than 200 vehicles, including dirt bikes, were confiscated by Philadelphia Police, BillyPenn reported.

While these vehicles have long been considered a nuisance for their loud engines, many riders credit the thriving rider culture in the city as something that keeps them out of trouble.

Councilmembers said they also are working to create a space in the city where people can ride ATVs, dirt bikes and dune buggies safely. Domb and Squillia recently toured a potential site in Southwest Philadelphia.

To create a site like this, the city would have to find ways to transport the vehicles to it, register the vehicles locally, and determine who would own the park.

"We know there are many hurdles to overcome, but we really need to consider the recreational activity shifts for our residents and find some common ground," Domb said.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Safety Philadelphia Philadelphia City Council Public Safety ATV Bikes Jim Kenney

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Education

Temple appoints first Black president in university history
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Baptist Temple

Music

Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer
Springsteen on Broadway

Festivals

Battleship New Jersey is hosting a beer festival
Battleship New Jersey beer fest

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved