Joel Embiid out for Wednesday's game vs. Orlando; Sixers designate Jonah Bolden for assignment

November 13, 2019
Joel Embiid is out for Wednesday's Sixers game vs. the Orlando Magic, PhillyVoice was told on Wednesday afternoon.
The reasoning behind Embiid's absence was stated officially as, "injury maintenance, left knee soreness," though that gives off the impression that Embiid has some sort of new issue after appearing in Tuesday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Missing the second half of a back-to-back, however, fits within the scope of preparing for the long-term with Embiid and making sure he's at his best for the playoffs.
Some additional league-wide context to consider — the Los Angeles Clippers recently picked up a $50,000 fine for comments made by Doc Rivers about their load management plan for Kawhi Leonard. The head coach claimed Leonard "feels great" and that resting him was "not a health thing," which ran counter to the league's understanding of the treatment of Leonard's left patella tendon.
This is editorializing so take it for what it's worth, but in other words, the Sixers need to designate Embiid this way because it sounds better for the league as a means to communicate this to the public. Missing the game in Orlando is very much part of Philly's plan for Embiid, and no one should view this as an abnormality with his health.
There are a few other Sixers notes to consider heading into Wednesday's game:
Outside of that, just prepare for the first meeting between the Sixers and their former No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz.
