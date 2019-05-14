Joel Embiid has officially trademarked 'The Process'

Joel Embiid's pending trademark for "The Process" was officially granted on Tuesday in the wake of the Philadelphia 76ers' heartbreaking season ender.

Despite saying he doesn't "give a damn about The Process" after Sunday's loss to the Toronto Raptors, Embiid is now the official owner of the team's rallying cry and his own moniker, "The Process."

According to documents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the trademark can be used for apparel, like shirts, sweatpants, shorts, sweatpants, hats and flip flops.

And that's not the only one. Other active trademark applications — there are 20 others — include one for non-alcoholic, pre-mixed bottled Shirley Temple drinks (the center's favorite), children's books and rubber bracelets.

Embiid has been waiting on a "The Process" patent since the center made his NBA debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

The phrase comes from former general manager Sam Hinkie, but Embiid used it for the first time in 2014. Here's a brief history of the phrase and why anyone cares about it.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.