May 14, 2019

Nine-year-old girl writes Sixers' Joel Embiid a letter of encouragement

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Joel Embiid Kawhi Leonard Dan Hamilton/USA Today

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, right, is embraced by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid at the end of Game 7 of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

When you get knocked out of the playoffs in excruciating fashion, the only thing you can hope for to soothe your spirit is a letter from an elementary school child.

That's what happened when the Eagles' Alshon Jefferey dropped a critical fourth quarter pass against the New Orleans Saints in January. Now it's Joel Embiid's turn.

RELATED: Philadelphia sports' 10 most crushing late-game defeats of the last 30 years

The Sixers' big man couldn't contain his tears in the moments after Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors sealed their Game 7 victory on Sunday night. 

He appeared dejected in the post-game press conference, claiming he doesn't "give a damn about The Process." (That's evidently not true, since he now has a patent on the phrase).

To cheer up her favorite player, 9-year-old Olivia Djamoos wrote Embiid a heartfelt letter.

When Jefferey received his letter, the wide receiver visited the girl's school in the West Chester area. We'll see if Embiid finds the time to pay a visit to Olivia.

