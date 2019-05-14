Nine-year-old girl writes Sixers' Joel Embiid a letter of encouragement

May 14, 2019
When you get knocked out of the playoffs in excruciating fashion, the only thing you can hope for to soothe your spirit is a letter from an elementary school child.
That's what happened when the Eagles' Alshon Jefferey dropped a critical fourth quarter pass against the New Orleans Saints in January. Now it's Joel Embiid's turn.
The Sixers' big man couldn't contain his tears in the moments after Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors sealed their Game 7 victory on Sunday night.
Joel Embiid ugly crying his way to locker room pic.twitter.com/yVqCfkmYCb— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) May 13, 2019
He appeared dejected in the post-game press conference, claiming he doesn't "give a damn about The Process." (That's evidently not true, since he now has a patent on the phrase).
To cheer up her favorite player, 9-year-old Olivia Djamoos wrote Embiid a heartfelt letter.
9-year-old Olivia’s letter to @JoelEmbiid after GM7.— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2019
"Dear Joel Embiid, you are my favorite player. I am sorry that you lost. I saw you crying on T.V. It's ok to lose sometimes, I lost basketball games too.”
(Via @Christie_Ileto) pic.twitter.com/WPW75LjKIj
When Jefferey received his letter, the wide receiver visited the girl's school in the West Chester area. We'll see if Embiid finds the time to pay a visit to Olivia.