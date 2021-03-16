More Events:

March 16, 2021

John Oates to host virtual concert aimed at raising money to combat hunger

All proceeds from 'Oates Song Fest 7908' will be donated to Feeding America

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
John Oates Song Fest Philip G. Paverly/USA TODAY Sports

'Oates Song Fest 7908' is a free virtual concert taking place Saturday, March 20. It can streamed live at 8 p.m. John Oates organized the event with his wife Aimee.

Daryl Hall, Dave Grohl and other big-name artists will come together Saturday for "Oates Song Fest 7908," a free online event put together by John and Aimee Oates to raise funds for Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.

The musician, a Montgomery County native, said that he and his wife "were moved to try to do something more to help in any way that we could" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The loss of jobs from the tragedy of this pandemic has had a far-reaching impact on our economy, resulting in millions of American families who can no longer put a meal together on the table," Oates said in a YouTube video promoting the event. "Aimee and I firmly believe that in a country like ours, no one should ever go without food."

Upon reaching out to others in the music industry, Oates said that the response "has been overwhelming" from others who wanted to participate in the event.

"We've assembled a star-studded list of talented artists who have committed to help," Oates said.

The lineup for Saturday's virtual show is impressive. In addition to Hall, Oates' bandmate from Hall & Oates, other notable artists who are scheduled to appear include Darius Rucker, Michael McDonald, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Sammy Hagar and Big Kenny. A complete lineup for Saturday's show can be found on Oates' website.

"All that we ask is that you enjoy the music and please donate what you can to help feed America's hungry families," Oates said.

All proceeds that are raised will be donated to Feeding America. During the broadcast, viewers will be able to donate via a unique QR code or on Feeding America's website.

“We estimate approximately 50 million people could face food insecurity due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19 and recovery will be long,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to John & Aimee Oates and all of the participants of 'Oates Song Fest 7908' for helping to raise awareness and funds to continue our support for our neighbors in need.”

The concert can be streamed live for free at 8 p.m. Saturday on Nugs.TV.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Concerts Philadelphia John Oates Performances Hunger Musicians Awareness Daryl Hall Artists Charity Dave Grohl

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson speaks about relationship with Carson Wentz for first time since firing
021921CarsonWentzDougPederson

Children's Health

Hospitalizations caused by high-powered magnets have surged since ban ended
High-powered magnets

Education

During South Jersey visit, Jill Biden promises safe reopening of schools
jill biden south jersey

Award Shows

Leslie Odom Jr. earns pair of Oscar nominations for 'One Night in Miami'
2021 Oscar nominations

College Basketball

First Four betting guide: Making the most out of the NCAA Tournament 'play-in' games
Tom-Izzo-Michigan-State-March-Madness-First-Four_031621_USAT

Family-Friendly

Easter brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo includes photo with the Easter Bunny
Easter brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved