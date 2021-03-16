John Oates to host virtual concert aimed at raising money to combat hunger

Daryl Hall, Dave Grohl and other big-name artists will come together Saturday for "Oates Song Fest 7908," a free online event put together by John and Aimee Oates to raise funds for Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.

The musician, a Montgomery County native, said that he and his wife "were moved to try to do something more to help in any way that we could" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The loss of jobs from the tragedy of this pandemic has had a far-reaching impact on our economy, resulting in millions of American families who can no longer put a meal together on the table," Oates said in a YouTube video promoting the event. "Aimee and I firmly believe that in a country like ours, no one should ever go without food."

Upon reaching out to others in the music industry, Oates said that the response "has been overwhelming" from others who wanted to participate in the event.

"We've assembled a star-studded list of talented artists who have committed to help," Oates said.

The lineup for Saturday's virtual show is impressive. In addition to Hall, Oates' bandmate from Hall & Oates, other notable artists who are scheduled to appear include Darius Rucker, Michael McDonald, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Sammy Hagar and Big Kenny. A complete lineup for Saturday's show can be found on Oates' website.

"All that we ask is that you enjoy the music and please donate what you can to help feed America's hungry families," Oates said.

All proceeds that are raised will be donated to Feeding America. During the broadcast, viewers will be able to donate via a unique QR code or on Feeding America's website.

“We estimate approximately 50 million people could face food insecurity due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19 and recovery will be long,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to John & Aimee Oates and all of the participants of 'Oates Song Fest 7908' for helping to raise awareness and funds to continue our support for our neighbors in need.”

The concert can be streamed live for free at 8 p.m. Saturday on Nugs.TV.