More Culture:

September 03, 2019

Just in time for tailgating season: Fireball pumpkin pie

Sure, the video which sparked a dessert revolution is five years old, but it's too good to pass up now

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Food Tailgate
10292019_pyro_pumpkin Jan Bergander/via Flickr Creative Commons

We don't think pumpkins would be mad if you added Fireball whisky to their namesake dessert pie, but you never know.

Do you like Fireball? Do you like pumpkin pie? Yeah, me too.

So, I suspect you’ll be just as excited as I was this weekend when someone forwarded me a link regarding the best practices for making Fireball Whisky Pumpkin Pie.

In fact, it was such an interesting article that I’m going to repurpose it for presentation on PhillyVoice so you, too, can make this delicious treat (as I will) as summer turns to fall.

Embedded below will be the seven-plus-minute BBQ Pit Boys video showing how “the perfect dessert for the holiday barbecue” is done.

Granted, this video is five years old, and the story shared with me is from almost a year ago, but important things like this shouldn’t be neglected just because of the inexplicable passage of time.

Before the video, here’s what you’ll need to get started:

• Frozen Pie Crusts (2)

• Pure Pumpkin (1 can; 30 ounces)

• Evaporated Milk (1.5 cans; 18 ounces)

• Eggs (4)

• Sugar (1.5 cups)

• Salt (1 teaspoon)

• Ground Ginger (1 teaspoon)

• Ground Cloves (0.5 teaspoons)

• Fireball Cinnamon Whisky (6 ounces)

The only objection I have with those ingredients is measuring out the Fireball to a mere 6 ounces, but whatever, I have problems.

Now, you need to know what to do with those ingredients, so away we go…

Oh yeah, if you’re interested, the BBQ Pit Boys also offer ways in which you can create Fireball Whisky Meatballs. Good luck.

Follow Brian & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @brianphickey | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Brian's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food Tailgate Philadelphia Pumpkins Whisky Barbecue BBQ

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Health Stories

Vaping habit caused Delco teen's severe lung illness, family warns
Vaping Lung Failure Delco Teen

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Infrastructure

Philadelphia is one of 2019's worst cities to drive in, study says
Stock_Carroll - Vehicles in traffic on North Broad Street

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Health News

Pharma pours cash on Congress as battles over drug prices persist
U.S. Capitol: Pharma pouring cash on Congress as drug price battles rage

Festivals

South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave.
South Philly SausageFest returns for fifth year

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved