April 12, 2024

Police identify suspect charged in shooting at Ramadan event in West Philly

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, and four juveniles have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting at the Eid al-Fitr celebration hosted Wednesday by Philadelphia Masjid.

Police identified Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, as one of the five people arrested in connection to the shooting at Wednesday's Eid al-Fitr event in Clara Muhammad Square at 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue in Parkside. The other four are minors.

Police have identified one of the five people arrested in connection to the shooting at the Eid al-Fitr celebration in West Philly.

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, has been charged with evading arrest and multiple firearms offenses. The names of the other four suspects – all minors – have not been released. Authorities have not said whether they're facing charges. They include a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. 

About 1,000 people gathered Wednesday near Clara Muhammad Square at 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue in Parkside to observe Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. At 2:30 p.m., gunfire broke out in the area between two groups of people, investigators said. About 30 shots were fired and two people were struck. 

Nhashon "Tawfiq" Richards, 22, was struck in the stomach. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand. Both injuries were considered non-life-threatening. 

Police also shot one of the 15-year-old suspects in his left leg and arm during their response to the shooting. 

Muslim leaders are expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to condemn the shooting and "engage Muslim youth who are involved in gun violence as both victims and perpetrators." It will be held at Philadelphia Masjid, the mosque at 4700 Wyalusing Ave. that hosted the Eid al-Fitr celebration. 

District Attorney Larry Krasner, state Sen. Sharif Street, Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and City Councilmembers Curtis Jones, Jr. and Jamie Gauthier are expected to attend. So are members from The Black Muslim Leadership Council, the Philadelphia Muslim Leadership Violence Prevention Task Force, the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network and Muslims 4 Humanity.

