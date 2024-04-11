9-year-old girl shot in McDonald's parking lot in North Philly, police say

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night while in the parking lot of a McDonald's in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred at 6:17 p.m. at the fast food restaurant at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, police said.

Surveillance video shows the girl's father getting out of his car and putting his firearm into his pants, 6ABC reported. The gun then discharged. Additional footage shows the girl's leg buckling as she's walking toward the restaurant with her father, police said. The family entered the restaurant before realizing the girl had been shot, NBC10 reported.

The girl's father took her to Temple University Hospital and she was later transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators did not find any ballistic evidence at the scene, NBC10 reported. There was small amounts of blood in the restaurants. No charges have been filed.