More News:

April 11, 2024

9-year-old girl shot in McDonald's parking lot in North Philly, police say

Surveillance video shows the child's father putting a firearm in his pants before it unintentionally discharged.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
McDonald's Shooting North Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg while in the parking lot of the McDonald's at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue on Wednesday night, police say.

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night while in the parking lot of a McDonald's in North Philadelphia. 

The shooting occurred at 6:17 p.m. at the fast food restaurant at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, police said.

MORE: At least three people shot at Eid al-Fitr event in West Philly

Surveillance video shows the girl's father getting out of his car and putting his firearm into his pants, 6ABC reported. The gun then discharged. Additional footage shows the girl's leg buckling as she's walking toward the restaurant with her father, police said. The family entered the restaurant before realizing the girl had been shot, NBC10 reported. 

The girl's father took her to Temple University Hospital and she was later transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she is in stable condition, police said. 

Investigators did not find any ballistic evidence at the scene, NBC10 reported. There was small amounts of blood in the restaurants. No charges have been filed. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia North Philadelphia McDonald's Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW - All Star Classic 2024 Photo

37th Annual Philadelphia Building Trades All Star Labor Classic is Sunday, April 14th
Limited - Visit Crawford - Men toasting beer

Escape to Crawford County — just a drive away from Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

At least 3 shot during Ramadan event in West Philly
Shooting West Philly

Sponsored

A weekend getaway in Northern PA
Limited - Visit Crawford - Hot Air Balloon

Prevention

Social barriers prevent many women from getting regular mammograms
Mammograms Social Barriers

Nature

Here's where in the Philly region you can donate your eclipse glasses
Solar eclipse glasses recycle donate

Flyers

After Montreal meltdown, Flyers' playoff hopes are all but gone
Josh-Anderson-Goal-Flyers-Canadiens-4.9.24-NHL.jpg

Pop Culture

Trucks for Barbie and Hello Kitty make pit stops in Philly area this month
Barbie Truck Tour Philly

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved