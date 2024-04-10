Multiple people shot at Eid al-Fitr event in West Philly

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured in the area of a Ramadan celebration taking place in Parkside. At least three people were shot, including one struck by police gunfire, and a fourth person was hit by a police car as authorities surrounded the event, investigators said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m inside Clara Muhammad Square at 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue, just south of Girard Avenue. Police officers who were assigned to monitor the event heard about 30 shots fired in the park, where about 1,000 people had gathered for the holiday festival held by the Islamic education center Philadelphia Masjid.

"What we do know is there appear to be two factions who were now exchanging gunfire as the officers started to deploy into the park," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

As people fled from the park, officers arrested four people who were armed, investigators said. Three of them were juveniles and one was an adult.

Another police officer observed a 15-year-old boy with a gun and opened fire at him, striking him in the shoulder and leg, Bethel said. The officer then put the teen into a police car and took him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Authorities could not confirm whether the teen had fired his weapon before the officer shot him.

At the park, a 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police believe he may have been struck during the initial gunfire. Another juvenile was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his hand.

In the chaos of people fleeing from the park and police rushing to the area, a child was hit by a police car and suffered a fractured leg, Bethel said. The girl was taken to the hospital.

All of the people injured in the shooting are expected to recover from their injuries, Bethel said.

A total of five people were arrested and five weapons were recovered, according to police. The suspects have not been identified, but Bethel said there were four juveniles and an adult in custody. At least one of the suspects is.a woman. The investigation is still preliminary and police are searching for additional suspects, Bethel said. It's also possible that others were injured during and after the shooting, Bethel said.