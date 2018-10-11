More Culture:

October 11, 2018

Kanye West visited President Trump at White House – here's what social media had to say

From questions about the 10-minute monologue to just complete confusion

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Kanye West
Kanye West Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA

Kanye West, second left, speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Controversial rapper Kanye West made a stop in the White House on Thursday afternoon for lunch with President Donald Trump and, oh boy, you don't want to miss this one. 

The president gave West an audience in the Oval Office, which the rapper used to perform a 10-minute monologue about ... actually, we're not sure what it was about. 

RELATED: Meek Mill is reportedly planning to renovate East Fairmount basketball court

We do know that West, accompanied by NFL Hall of Famer and activist Jim Brown, had a lot to say — including that wearing a MAGA hat makes him "feel like Superman," tips for what kind of plane Trump should fly in, and that he has bi-polar disorder. 

Don't believe me? Here's some evidence that yes, this actually happened. 



Anyways, who would we be not to troll social media and collect the best reaction posts to all of this nonsense? You're welcome.




Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Kanye West Philadelphia White House President Trump

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid dishes on sneaker free agency, his brother Arthur, and starting to eat vegetables
101118-JoelEmbiid-UnderArmour2

Courts

Montgomery County man faces up to 12 years in prison for 'menacing' mixed-race neighbors
Pam Margolis

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch
101018OdellBeckham

Food & Drink

Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings
Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Development

Franklin Square's 180-year-old fountain is getting update with music, LED lights and dancing water
franklin fountain music light show

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.