Kanye West visited President Trump at White House – here's what social media had to say

October 11, 2018
Controversial rapper Kanye West made a stop in the White House on Thursday afternoon for lunch with President Donald Trump and, oh boy, you don't want to miss this one.
The president gave West an audience in the Oval Office, which the rapper used to perform a 10-minute monologue about ... actually, we're not sure what it was about.
We do know that West, accompanied by NFL Hall of Famer and activist Jim Brown, had a lot to say — including that wearing a MAGA hat makes him "feel like Superman," tips for what kind of plane Trump should fly in, and that he has bi-polar disorder.
Don't believe me? Here's some evidence that yes, this actually happened.
In the Oval Office with Donald Trump and Kanye West: pic.twitter.com/2ChPrHoWR4— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 11, 2018
Per pooler @agearan, Kanye West while meeting Trump: "We have to release the love through it the country...We don’t have the reparations but we have the 13th Amendment”— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 11, 2018
President Trump: “He can speak for me any time he wants. He’s a smart cookie. He gets it.”
This Trump-Kanye exchange, after Ye talked for 10 straight minutes:— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 11, 2018
TRUMP: “I tell you what that was pretty impressive. That was quite something.”
KANYE: "It was from the soul. I just channeled it.”
Kanye: “Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today .... Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-fucker like (me)”— Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) October 11, 2018
Trump then asked Jim Brown, “how do you feel?”
Jim Brown: “I’m here to serve.”
via print pooler
Note just now from @jenniferjjacobs in the Oval with Trump and West: "Kanye says there’s a trap door that people fall through then 'end up next to the unibomber'"— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 11, 2018
More Kanye on Trump: "My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful though."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 11, 2018
Kanye also said Trump gave him “a Superman cape” to help do good.
Anyways, who would we be not to troll social media and collect the best reaction posts to all of this nonsense? You're welcome.
lol wolf blitzer just asked a member of congress about how the meeting with kanye west is going to play in the midterm elections— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 11, 2018
Someone take the mic from Kanye.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 11, 2018
Kanye West with that air-tight, maximum security passcode 🔐 pic.twitter.com/tA1ctKxxis— IGZ (@igzrap) October 11, 2018
I don’t have a Kanye quip. This is actually sad for the country, and not hilarious.— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 11, 2018
Kanye: “The MAGA hat makes me feel like Superman!”— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 11, 2018
Superman: pic.twitter.com/iSCy65K6ZB
Has anybody tried turning Kanye off, unplugging him for 60 seconds, plugging him back up and turning him on again?— ✊🏿Black Aziz aNANsi✊🏿 (@Freeyourmindkid) October 11, 2018
Kanye is that one black friend every racist white person talks about.— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 11, 2018
just think, somewhere there is a white house aide whose job it is to write the transcript of that kanye/trump meeting— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 11, 2018
Sen. Flake, alone with his wireless earbuds on, is looking down into his phone and watching video of Kanye West in the Oval.— Robert Costa (@costareports) October 11, 2018
Walk over and pull him aside in the Senate basement.
“Reality meets reality television,” Flake tells me, shaking his head.
A productive meeting between Kanye West and our President, Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/dn7ZzYHoR2— Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) October 11, 2018
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.