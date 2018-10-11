Kanye West visited President Trump at White House – here's what social media had to say

Controversial rapper Kanye West made a stop in the White House on Thursday afternoon for lunch with President Donald Trump and, oh boy, you don't want to miss this one.

The president gave West an audience in the Oval Office, which the rapper used to perform a 10-minute monologue about ... actually, we're not sure what it was about.

We do know that West, accompanied by NFL Hall of Famer and activist Jim Brown, had a lot to say — including that wearing a MAGA hat makes him "feel like Superman," tips for what kind of plane Trump should fly in, and that he has bi-polar disorder.

Don't believe me? Here's some evidence that yes, this actually happened.









Anyways, who would we be not to troll social media and collect the best reaction posts to all of this nonsense? You're welcome.













