More News:

April 25, 2019

Petition calls for Kate Smith statue to permanently move to Wildwood

The campaign was created by a veterans' organization in the Jersey Shore town. So far it has more than 750 signatures

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Controversies Kate Smith
Wildwood Boardwalk Carroll Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

After Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. said Monday he will not stop playing Kate Smith's rendition of "God Bless America" on the Wildwood Boardwalk, a petition with more than 500 signatures was created, calling for the statue to move permanently onto the boardwalk.

After Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. said he wouldn't stop playing late singer Kate Smith's rendition of "God Bless America" on the Wildwood Boardwalk, a petition has been created calling for the statue to permanently move to the shore town.

The petition, as of Thursday morning, has more than 750 signatures in support of moving the bronze statute — which has become a symbol of patriotism for some Wildwood residents — to Wildwood. The petition was created by veterans' organization American Legion Post 184. 

"The removal of the statue is an attack on veterans who fought for this country," the petition states. "Without the veterans of this country, the American people would not know the freedoms they have today. Kate Smith traveled over 500,000 miles in her lifetime to perform for the troops. To us, she is Miss Patriotism."

The petition has a modest goal of collecting 1,000 signatures.

Troiano made a press tour earlier this week to show his support of Smith and her legacy, despite accusations that her songs are racist. which prompted the Philadelphia Flyers to remove Smith's statue from its platform outside the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly

On Monday, Troiana appeared on the Dom Giordano Show on 1210 WPHT to talk about the controversy, saying "everyone wants to rewrite history." It was then that he confirmed that Wildwood would continue to play Smith's rendition of "God Bless America," from the speakers on the boardwalk every morning, because "the song is greater than anything."

"We have no intentions of removing ('God Bless America')," Troiano Jr. said on WPHT. "It's not a statement that we don't understand what's going on, or we're ignorant to the history and all that. We understand the history, but the world's gotten so politically correct and so afraid that they're going to offend somebody."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Controversies Kate Smith Wildwood Philadelphia Philadelphia Flyers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved